Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association photo The Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA) announced the induction of Ettore Fioroni (L) into its Hall of Fame.

The Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA) announced the induction of Ettore "Ed" Fioroni into its Hall of Fame during the CMHA Midyear Meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Naples, Fla.

David Pitre, current CMHA chair and vice president of architectural and commercial sales of The Quikrete Companies, introduced a tribute video chronicling Fioroni's decades of leadership, service and impact on the industry.

"When Ed joined Pavestone in 2006, he made it his mission not only to improve internal communication for the Quikrete sales team, but also to connect with people in every corner of the company," Pitre said. "From truck drivers to clerical staff to production crews, Ed's an academic at heart. Over the years, he's trained more than 35,000 people through his development, communication and skills programs — and we've all benefited from that commitment."

Following the video presentation, Fioroni reflected on what decades of leadership and involvement in the industry have taught him.

"If there's one lesson I've learned over the years, it's this: when you leave here today, ask yourself how you can get more deeply involved with CMHA. Learn to manage the differences, because those differences are the strength of an association. They lead to friendships and relationships that truly last a lifetime," Fioroni told the audience.

About Dr. Ed Fioroni

Dr. Fioroni's career spans more than 50 years, including more than 37 years in the brick, concrete masonry and hardscape industry. After two decades in pharmaceutical and engineering consulting in Canada, he entered the industry in 1988, holding executive positions with Canada's Estevan Brick, California's McNear Brick & Block and Pavestone/Quikrete. Throughout his career, he has combined academic expertise with practical training, delivering development, communication and skills programs to tens of thousands of employees.

He also has been deeply involved with CMHA and its predecessor organizations, serving in leadership, training and committee roles that have influenced industry standards, workforce development and organizational growth. Fioroni currently serves on the board of the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute Foundation for education and research. His passion for education is matched only by his dedication to mentorship — helping others build both skills and confidence.

