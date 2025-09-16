EdgeConneX is constructing a $440M data center in Cedar Creek near Austin, set for completion in 2026. The project will create quality jobs and economic benefits, contributing to Texas' growing data center industry.

EdgeConneX logo

EdgeConneX is beginning to build a $440 million data center facility in Cedar Creek on the outskirts of Austin, according to mysanatonio.com.

EdgeConneX, which is headquartered in Herndon, Va., plans to build a 578,000-sq.-ft. two-story facility at the northeast corner of Wolf Lane and FM 635 in Bastrop County, according to July 14, 2025. Filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Construction kicked off on Aug. 1 and is expected to conclude on June 14, 2026, according to current project estimates, according to mysanatonio.com. A general contractor wasn't named.

EdgeConneX already operates more than 80 data centers across four continents, as well as more than 20 countries. That includes an already operational center in Houston.

Data centers house servers and other equipment necessary for internet consumption (including online shopping, banking and health care work). They are considered "energy intensive" facilities due to the constant need for cooling units and fans to prevent system overheating, according to mysanatonio.com.

In July 2024, the Bastrop County Commissioners Court adopted an order that designated a plot of land in Cedar Creek as a commercial-industrial reinvestment zone. There were multi-phased plans detailing four data center campus buildings on the property; each building was subject to its own tax abatement agreement, according to county documents.

In December 2024, commissioners entered into tax abatement agreements with EdgeConneX for a 10-year term, according to mysanatonio.com.

That was projected to create approximately 60 or more quality trade and engineering jobs and more than $6 million in wages and benefits, per county documents. During construction, county officials said the project was expected to create 400 to 600 daily, on-site construction jobs, according to mysanatonio.com.

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts said there are nearly 80 registered qualifying data centers or center projects listed in its system that qualify for state sales tax exemptions; that includes Central Texas projects affiliated with Google and Giga Texas' data center.

As of September 2024, Texas housed nearly 300 data centers in Texas, many of them concentrated between Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, according to the Texas Comptroller.

