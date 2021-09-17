The HRX 1000 offers a flexible option for hard rock and aggregate crushing needs.

With more underground mine operators under pressure to extract more coal and industrial minerals with fewer resources, efficiency and flexibility are top priorities when gathering and crushing material.

The Stamler UFB-14S feeder breaker from Komatsu boosts haulage and conveying efficiency, and the HRX 1000 sizer delivers high-capacity crushing in a compact product. Both products were featured in the MINExpo crushing area of the Komatsu booth.

"These two machines are real workhorses in their own unique way," said Pete Janssen, manager, global crushing business development.

"The Stamler UFB-14S feeder breaker handles a range of mined material and keeps costs low with common parts, while the HRX 1000 pushes the envelope of where hard rock sizers can be successfully applied. Together, they provide mining operations with a powerful combination of versatility in feeder breaker placement and potential increases in crushing productivity."

Designed to address both the needs and challenges of underground hard rock mining haulage and processing, these two offerings provide key benefits:

Designed and built for future sustainability : The Stamler UFB-14S feeder handles a range of mined material and was engineered to keep costs down by using common parts to reduce lead times for machines and components and to help ensure faster deliveries and improved parts inventory support.

: The Stamler UFB-14S feeder handles a range of mined material and was engineered to keep costs down by using common parts to reduce lead times for machines and components and to help ensure faster deliveries and improved parts inventory support. Exceptional performance with versatility: The HRX 1000 sizer is designed to crush harder, abrasive materials while providing all the advantages of sizers: fines reduction and the ability to pass a variety of material with no over-crushing. Plus, its high capacity and compact package make this crusher an excellent choice for hard rock underground or mobile applications.

"Today mining operators want to be smart about their capital investment," said Brian Thompson, vice president, mining and crushing systems.

"The HRX 1000 offers a flexible, mobile, lower up-front investment option for your hard rock and aggregate crushing needs, while the UFG-14S offers a processing solution with standardized parts that helps ensure future sustainability. Both of these machines reflect our ongoing commitment to collaborate with our valued customer on underground processing and haulage solutions to solve their toughest challenges."

For more information, visit www.komatsu.com/en/products/crushing/.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

