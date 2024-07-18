Efficient Vegetation Management for Effective Storm Cleanup

Photo courtesy of Diamond Mowers SK Disc Mulcher Belt Drive (BD) Pro X

In the aftermath of severe weather, the landscape can be marred by downed trees, broken branches and scattered debris.

Whether the destruction is caused by hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding or straight-line winds, the task of clearing and reclaiming the land can be daunting, so it's crucial to select the right equipment to help return it to a natural and desirable state.

"If you're in the disaster recovery business or charged with managing storm cleanup, you need specialized equipment that can cut, shred, mulch, and process material to effectively manage the volume and complexity of debris," said Matt Nelson, director of development of Diamond Mowers, a manufacturer of mowing, mulching and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer and excavator markets.

Nelson recommends the following must-have tools for landowners, contractors and municipalities looking to streamline the cleanup process and aid in swift land reclamation.

Modern Mulchers for Debris Management

After a severe storm or hurricane, downed trees and brush litter the landscape, block throughways and pose significant hazards. Addressing these dangers requires the robust power and performance of a mulching head that can handle large volumes of debris.

The right head depends on the carrier and the task at hand. For instance, within the Diamond Mowers lineup, pros can choose from these options:

SK Disc Mulcher Pro X: Available in 48 in. and 60 in. cutting widths, this powerful attachment slices through trees and brush up to 14 in. in diameter and mulches material up to 6 in. in diameter, making rural storm cleanup more efficient.

Available in 48 in. and 60 in. cutting widths, this powerful attachment slices through trees and brush up to 14 in. in diameter and mulches material up to 6 in. in diameter, making rural storm cleanup more efficient. SK Disc Mulcher Belt Drive (BD) Pro X: This option is perfect for the heaviest-duty and volume operators to process material quickly and efficiently in a rural setting. The two-speed motor delivers industry-leading torque, which enables the mulcher to spool up in just 13 seconds for optimal performance and productivity while on the job.

This option is perfect for the heaviest-duty and volume operators to process material quickly and efficiently in a rural setting. The two-speed motor delivers industry-leading torque, which enables the mulcher to spool up in just 13 seconds for optimal performance and productivity while on the job. EX Disc Mulcher Pro X: For more demanding or hard-to-reach rural land recovery projects, the EX Disc Mulcher Pro X is the perfect option. Combined with an excavator's reach, this mulcher is designed to clear vegetation and debris on steep banks, along ditches and around waterways. It can process material up to 12 in. in diameter and is available in 36 in. and 48 in. cutting widths.

"We also offer drum mulchers in Open and Depth Control styles that are ideal for storm cleanup," said Nelson. "Both styles are available in 60 in. and 72 in. cutting widths and are designed to continuously mulch material up to 9 in. in diameter."

Diamond's drum options include:

SK Drum Mulcher DC Pro and DC Pro X: These Depth Control drum mulchers turn brush, trees and vegetation debris into a finer mulch for quick decomposition. The Pro X version is a heavy-duty option for larger carriers while the Pro model is a standard-duty option available in a 50 in. cutting width. The Pro mulches material up to 8 in. in diameter — making it a great fit for small to mid-size carriers up to 75 hp — and features an optimized infeed system that achieves a high-quality mulch on the first pass, greatly reducing the need for back-dragging and reprocessing.

and These Depth Control drum mulchers turn brush, trees and vegetation debris into a finer mulch for quick decomposition. The Pro X version is a heavy-duty option for larger carriers while the Pro model is a standard-duty option available in a 50 in. cutting width. The Pro mulches material up to 8 in. in diameter — making it a great fit for small to mid-size carriers up to 75 hp — and features an optimized infeed system that achieves a high-quality mulch on the first pass, greatly reducing the need for back-dragging and reprocessing. EX Drum Mulcher DC Pro X: Midi-excavator users can take full advantage of their reach with this Depth Control drum option available in 30 in. and 50 in. cutting widths. The mulcher's extended reach allows the operator to clean up storm debris over and along bodies of water and other barriers in the way and is a practical choice for both rural and urban environments.

Midi-excavator users can take full advantage of their reach with this Depth Control drum option available in 30 in. and 50 in. cutting widths. The mulcher's extended reach allows the operator to clean up storm debris over and along bodies of water and other barriers in the way and is a practical choice for both rural and urban environments. SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X: This drum mulcher is perfect for users needing enhanced flexibility for their harsh mulching requirements. It features an optimized infeed, and its bite size produces a smaller end product than conventional open drum models while allowing ground contact for maximum productivity. Operators can clear brush and trees up to 9 in. in diameter with models in 60 in. or 72 in. cutting widths.

"Drum mulchers play a vital role in streamlining the cleanup process," said Nelson. "They rapidly reduce debris in damaged locations and restore access along roads and pathways. They also ensure thorough cleanup in out-of-the-way areas and eliminate other hazard risks during operations, making the process faster and more efficient."

Stump Grinders for Comprehensive Clean-Up

Once the initial debris is cleared, removing tree stumps is the next step in enhancing the safety and aesthetics of damaged land. Tree stumps left behind after storms can pose tripping hazards, obstruct new plant growth and become breeding grounds for pests. Therefore, a wheel-based stump grinder is crucial for removing these leftover stumps to enhance the visual appeal of the landscape and contribute to its overall health and reclamation.

The best tool choice depends on stump size and location:

Reflex Stump Grinder: Easy to operate and designed for rural applications, tree farms and large-scale land clearing, the Reflex Stump Grinder uses the skid-steer's lift arm to position its wheel in the stump before driving it through the wood with the machine's wheels or tracks. Grinding wheels are paired with an appropriately sized motor to match the machine's hydraulic flow and are available in 24 in. and 26 in. cutting widths.

Easy to operate and designed for rural applications, tree farms and large-scale land clearing, the Reflex Stump Grinder uses the skid-steer's lift arm to position its wheel in the stump before driving it through the wood with the machine's wheels or tracks. Grinding wheels are paired with an appropriately sized motor to match the machine's hydraulic flow and are available in 24 in. and 26 in. cutting widths. Miller Stump Grinder: This attachment allows the operator to cut stumps up to 36 in. in diameter without ever moving the skid-steer. The versatile 26 in., six-way grinding wheel features swing, lift and telescoping functions — all controlled by a handheld controller — that enables operators to make quick adjustments depending on the size of the stump while the loader is stationary. This option also includes a chain guard that protects the grinder and operator from flying debris during operation and a push blade that effortlessly fills in holes created while clearing stumps below ground level.

"Removing stumps after storm damage maximizes usable space for agricultural or construction purposes, provides a clean slate for landscaping projects and even prevents damage to equipment that might otherwise collide with or run them over," added Nelson.

Supplemental Equipment for Complete Recovery

In addition to the essential tools mentioned above, the following pieces of equipment may also be called for to tackle the full scope of disaster cleanup:

Excavator and Skid Steer Brush Cutters: Effective for cutting through tall, thick grass and clearing large-scale brush and small trees, brush cutters are available in both standard and heavy-duty options for most carrier sizes and flows ranges.

Effective for cutting through tall, thick grass and clearing large-scale brush and small trees, brush cutters are available in both standard and heavy-duty options for most carrier sizes and flows ranges. Backhoe: For light-duty shoveling and material handling in areas cluttered with debris.

For light-duty shoveling and material handling in areas cluttered with debris. Bulldozer: Useful for pushing large quantities of debris on rough, uneven terrain into piles for disposal.

Useful for pushing large quantities of debris on rough, uneven terrain into piles for disposal. Front Loader/Wheel Loader: Acts as a mobile shovel that lifts, transports, and loads debris onto vehicles for removal.

"Utilizing the right mulching and grinding attachments ensures efficient storm cleanup, which aids in swift land reclamation," said Nelson. "Having these robust vegetation management tools at your disposal will help you tackle the toughest projects and reclaim landscapes effectively."

For more information, visit www.diamondmowers.com.

