El Paso City Council approved $2.82 million for the first phase of the Advanced Manufacturing District at the airport, aiming to attract 17,000 jobs by 2030. The project, supported by federal funding, will focus on advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and defense industries, enhancing the city's economic prospects.

City of El Paso photo An aerial rendering of the Advanced Manufacturing District.

The El Paso City Council on Jan. 22, 2025, approved the first step of the construction of a new manufacturing district that it hopes will bring 17,000 jobs to the city, according to kfoxtv.com.

The council approved a $2.82 million contract with Jordan Foster Construction as the design-build contractor for the first phase of the Advanced Manufacturing District (AMD) at the El Paso International Airport.

The city said the move "marks a considerable step toward making El Paso a hub for advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and defense industries," according to kfoxtv.com.

"Designed to cater to mid-sized to large companies, the AMD will provide an ideal hub for businesses seeking expansion or considering reshoring operations," according to the El Paso International Airport website. "Whether it's advanced manufacturing, aerospace, or defense, the AMD offers a central location that meets the needs of enterprises requiring high-security measures and close proximity to the Ft. Bliss military complex."

The city anticipates the 250-acre AMD project will help launch 300 new small and medium manufacturing companies by providing resources and training. In addition, it is expected to bring approximately 4,000 engineering and technology jobs and 13,000 high-skill technical jobs to El Paso by 2030, kfoxtv.com reported.

The city's website said industries like 3-D printing, hypersonic technologies, robotics and automation, cybersecurity and aerospace are examples of the emerging fields the AMD hopes to attract.

"Creating high-paying jobs for our community has been one of my top priorities," said Mayor Renard Johnson. "The Advanced Manufacturing District is a key investment in El Paso's future, fulfilling that promise by opening doors to life-changing opportunities for our residents. This project will not only transform our local economy but also position El Paso as a national leader in advanced manufacturing and innovation."

"This project highlights El Paso's dedication to building a stronger, more innovative economy," City Manager Dionne Mack said. "The Advanced Manufacturing District will boost our local supply chain, attract new industries and create meaningful, high-quality jobs that will drive our region forward. It's an exciting step toward a brighter future for our community."

The project's first phase will include the construction of a 50,000-sq.-ft. standalone building and two 100,000-sq.-ft. multi-tenant buildings. The latter will be built with the needs of small- and medium-sized manufacturers in mind.

The project began in September of 2022. That's when the U.S. Economic Development Administration gave $40 million to the West Texas Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Coalition through the Department of Commerce's Build Back Better Regional Challenge, and $25 million was awarded to the El Paso International Airport to develop it, kfoxtv.com reported.

