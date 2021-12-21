Joel Callis

Elliott Machine Works Inc. is announcing the retirement of Joel Callis after 32 years of service with the company. Callis was employed as the chief engineer for more than 25 years and worked as a sales/engineer for the last five years.

He has been instrumental in setting up the company's ASME certifications and will be truly missed. His plans are to enjoy retirement with some light traveling with his wife.

Elliott Machine Works Inc. is a manufacturer of custom lube trucks, vans and platforms as well as mobile lube fuel service equipment, including water and fuel tanker trucks.

