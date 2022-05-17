List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Emission-Free Compressor Assists Rock Stabilization Work

Tue May 17, 2022 - National Edition
Atlas Copco


Bastei Bridge, Germany
Bastei Bridge, Germany
Bastei Bridge, Germany Atlas Copco E-Air H250 VSD Drilling operations at rock formation.

Imagine a fairytale bridge, nested in a spectacular rock formation of a nature reserve in Saxony, Germany. This is the site where Jähnig GmbH Felssicherung handles an extensive rock stabilization project that will ensure visitors' safety.

The company relies on an Atlas Copco electric mobile compressor, which is completely emission-free, quiet and exactly the right fit for its pneumatic equipment.

Bastei bridge in Saxony, Germany, is a monumental bridge spanning over spectacular sandstone rock formations and part of a Unesco World Heritage Site. At the end of this beautiful landmark, a viewpoint offers a breath-taking view over the national park and the river Elbe, snaking its way through the landscape 650 ft. below.

It is right underneath this viewpoint that Jähnig GmbH Felssicherung is consolidating the porous rock, installing safety nets that will keep the viewpoint stable.

Keeping Quiet, Saving Fuel Costs

Jähnig GmbH Felssicherung is a specialist when it comes to rock stabilization projects in challenging conditions.

Atlas Copco E-Air H250 VSD

The fragile surroundings require the company to keep noise to an absolute minimum and an electric E-Air VSD compressor does just that. At the same time, the compressor is plugged into an existing power supply, so Jähnig avoids costly diesel top-ups as well as exhaust gases.

The project has taken 8 months to complete, so those fuel and emission savings are mounting up.

Adjustable Pressure for Flexible Compressed Air

Jähnig uses its compressor to drill the special anchors and press special suspensions to keep the rocks in place. These drilling operations require various pressure settings, which is right up to alley of the E-Air VSD compressor.

PACE technology allows the operator to digitally choose a specific pressure, that matches the pneumatic tool.

Soon the Bastei bridge viewpoint platform can reopen to tourists from all over the world, and the fauna and flora will remain undisturbed, due to the expertise of Jähnig GmbH Felssicherung and its choice for electric equipment.

For more information on Atlas Copco Portable Air Division, visit www.atlascopco.com/en-uk/construction-equipment/products/mobile-air-compressors

Drilling operations at rock formation.




Today's top stories

C.W. Matthews Expects to Complete $111M Phase 2 of Jackson County Project in Coming Months

Altorfer Kicks Off Caterpillar's 2022-2023 Operator Challenge

Merlo P72.10PLUS Moves Heavy Loads

ConExpo-Con/AGG, IFPE Bring Success to Firms Globally

New Bridge Under Construction in Pittsburgh to Replace Collapsed Structure

Alabama to Get Inpatient Mental Health Facility in Morgan County in 2023

Boston Residents Brace for More Traffic From $157M Repairs to Sumner Tunnel

Customer Day at Liebherr: Expanded Operations, Expanded Solutions



 

Read more about...

Air Compressors Atlas Copco Germany






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ 2a06:98c0:3600::103 \\ Ashburn \\ VA