A recent dealer event on Dec. 5 and 6 hosted by Magni, makers of telescopic handlers based out of Italy, unveiled its new range of RTH machines, which are now also available in the U.S. market.

The event in Pasadena, Texas, saw 14 new models in the RTH (rotating telehandler) line make their debut, including the brand new RTH 10.37, which Magni showcased while sporting a U.S. flag decal.

Empire Crane Company — based in Syracuse, N.Y., with locations in Bridgewater, N.J., and Hanson, Mass. — was front and center at the event to take in all the new models and technology. Empire became the first authorized Magni dealer in the United States in 2016.

With the versatility of Magni's attachments, Empire initiated the use of Westtech Woodcracker attachments for the RTH line, particularly on the 6.30 and 6.35 units, in the U.S. market, which has been a groundbreaking innovation for tree service companies, the company said.

Since 2016, Empire has purchased more than 100 units, for which Paul Lonergan, Empire's president and part owner, accepted an award of recognition at the event.

"Growing up as the son of a crane manufacturing rep and eventually crane dealership owner myself, I have always had my eyes looking in the sky," Longergan said. "Back in 2016 while at the AED Conference, my brother Luke and I were introduced to the Magni line of rotating telehanders. We committed to representing the product while at the show. I am happy and proud to say that the decision to take the Magni line on was one of the best of my career.

"This past December while attending the annual dealer event, Empire was recognized as the first dealer to reach the 100 unit club. I would like to thank our employees and the Mangi family for helping Empire Crane achieve this award. We look forward to the next 100 units."

In addition to Empire's other "firsts" with the Magni brand, the company also will be the first dealer in the United States to add the aforementioned RTH 10.37 to its fleet — three of them to be exact.

The 10.37s promise to be ideal for both construction sites and for-hire fleets and will be available to purchase through Empire Crane during the first half of 2024.

