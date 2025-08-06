Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Empire Crane Days Elevates Expectations at Open House

    Empire Crane Days wowed attendees at open house event with live demos, manufacturer reps, and free local food. A wide array of cranes from top brands showcased. Owner Luke Lonergan emphasized community building and engaging with industry professionals for future success.

    Wed August 06, 2025 - Northeast Edition #17
    CEG


    Empire Crane Company hosted a successful two-day open house event, Empire Crane Days, on July 17 and 18 at its Syracuse headquarters.

    The event welcomed crane enthusiasts, operators, industry professionals and curious community members from across the region — and beyond — to explore the latest equipment, meet with manufacturer reps and enjoy free local food and refreshments.

    On display and available for live demos were machines from Jekko, Manitex, Magni, Tadano and Broderson. Units such as all-terrain cranes, rough-terrain cranes, telescopic crawler cranes, mini cranes, boom truck cranes, rotating telehandlers and more were on hand. Manufacturer representatives also were on site throughout both days to speak directly with attendees, answer technical questions and showcase the features and capabilities of their respective units.

    A highlight of the event was the wide selection of free food and refreshments provided by popular local vendors, including Via Napoli Wood Fired Food Truck & Catering, Habibi's Halal Gyro Food Truck, Cue-Dogs Hot Dog Trailer and Sara's Lemonade, which featured fresh-squeezed flavored lemonades, freeze-dried candy and snow cones, offering a refreshing treat in the warm July weather.

    "Empire Crane Days was all about bringing people together — whether you're an experienced crane operator or someone just starting out in the industry," said Luke Lonergan, owner of Empire Crane. "We wanted to create an environment where customers could not only see these incredible machines up close but also connect with the people behind the brands. The turnout and energy were amazing, and we're already looking forward to the next one." CEG

    With its tilting cab and huge variety of attachments, the Magni Crane is opening up new markets for Empire Crane, especially in the forestry and arborist markets. (L-R) are Paul Lonergan, president of Empire Crane; Joe Leinwal of Magni; and Luke Lonergan, vice president of Empire Crane. (CEG photo)
    The entire staff of Empire Crane thanked everyone who attended, as well as the venders, who supported their event. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Paul Lonergan, president of Empire Crane; Ed Kocsis, RBM Broderson; and Luke Lonergan, vice president, Empire Crane. (CEG photo)
    Local venders provided a wide variety of food and beverages. (CEG photo)
    Empire Cranes’ two-day open house brought together crane owners from across the Northeast to reconnect and get up to date on the latest industry technology. (CEG photo)
    Jekko’s lineup of compact cranes are sized to meet contractors’ needs. (CEG photo)
    Empire Crane represents Manitex in the Northeast. (CEG photo)
    The American flag meets guests to the Empire Crane two-day open house event. (CEG photo)
    Attachments like this Woodcracker CS series are revolutionizing how arborists approach their projects. (CEG photo)
    Harrison Hipple (L) of DICA and Michael Kritch of Atlantic Kritch Crane discuss DICA's adjustable crane pads. (CEG photo)
    David Armelino of Empire Crane welcomes visitors as they arrive at the event. (CEG photo)
    Clark Rigging purchased a new Jekko electric-powered SBX 5332 at the open house. (L-R) are Paul Lonergan, president of Empire Crane; Paul Goodman, general manager, Clark Rigging; Dave Clark, president of Clark Rigging; and Luke Lonergan, vice president, Empire Crane. (CEG photo)




