Empire Crane Company hosted a successful two-day open house event, Empire Crane Days, on July 17 and 18 at its Syracuse headquarters.

The event welcomed crane enthusiasts, operators, industry professionals and curious community members from across the region — and beyond — to explore the latest equipment, meet with manufacturer reps and enjoy free local food and refreshments.

On display and available for live demos were machines from Jekko, Manitex, Magni, Tadano and Broderson. Units such as all-terrain cranes, rough-terrain cranes, telescopic crawler cranes, mini cranes, boom truck cranes, rotating telehandlers and more were on hand. Manufacturer representatives also were on site throughout both days to speak directly with attendees, answer technical questions and showcase the features and capabilities of their respective units.

A highlight of the event was the wide selection of free food and refreshments provided by popular local vendors, including Via Napoli Wood Fired Food Truck & Catering, Habibi's Halal Gyro Food Truck, Cue-Dogs Hot Dog Trailer and Sara's Lemonade, which featured fresh-squeezed flavored lemonades, freeze-dried candy and snow cones, offering a refreshing treat in the warm July weather.

"Empire Crane Days was all about bringing people together — whether you're an experienced crane operator or someone just starting out in the industry," said Luke Lonergan, owner of Empire Crane. "We wanted to create an environment where customers could not only see these incredible machines up close but also connect with the people behind the brands. The turnout and energy were amazing, and we're already looking forward to the next one." CEG

