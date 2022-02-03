With the constant demand for Magni rotating telehandlers in Empire Crane Company's fleet, Empire has ordered 15 new units to satisfy customer needs.

The new units will be added to the rental fleet and also will be available for sale. New models include: seven RTH6.30s, three RTH6.35s, three RTH6.39s and two RTH8.25s.

Magni rotating telehandlers have a wide variety of attachments available, including:

Buckets

Clamps

Fork Carriages

Hooks

Jibs

Winches

Platforms

Reel Handlers

Tire Handlers

Glass Handlers

Woodcracker Tree Cutters

All units come standard with forks.

Empire Crane CEO Luke Lonergan said, "We have nine Woodcracker tree cutters on order. They've proven themselves in the northeast market. They're faster and safer than traditional tree cutting methods when paired with a Magni."

Empire Crane has more than 30 units in stock and available for rent or purchase.

"Our customers use one and they fall in love with the product," Lonergan said. "They're versatile, productive and save contractors money."

For more information, visit www.EmpireCrane.com

