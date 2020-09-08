--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Enel Green Power Starts Next Phase of Its Solar Project

Tue September 08, 2020 - West Edition #19
Solar Power World



Enel Green Power has started operations at the 245-MW second phase of its Roadrunner solar plant in Upton County, Texas. The first 252-MW phase was completed last last year. The overall 497-MW project is the largest operational solar farm in Texas and the company's largest in the United States.

"Our engineering and construction team executed on a project of monumental scale in record time, notwithstanding today's ongoing challenges," said Georgios Papadimitriou, Head of Enel Green Power North America. "Enel Green Power has firmly established itself as a leader in large-scale solar generation in North America and, with a portfolio that now totals over 6 GW of renewable capacity, our strategy of steady growth in the U.S. and Canada continues apace."

Roadrunner will sell its energy in a 65-MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Mondelēz International and a 70-MW PPA with The Clorox Company.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Energy Solar TEXAS