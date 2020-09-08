Enel Green Power Starts Next Phase of Its Solar Project

Enel Green Power has started operations at the 245-MW second phase of its Roadrunner solar plant in Upton County, Texas. The first 252-MW phase was completed last last year. The overall 497-MW project is the largest operational solar farm in Texas and the company's largest in the United States.

"Our engineering and construction team executed on a project of monumental scale in record time, notwithstanding today's ongoing challenges," said Georgios Papadimitriou, Head of Enel Green Power North America. "Enel Green Power has firmly established itself as a leader in large-scale solar generation in North America and, with a portfolio that now totals over 6 GW of renewable capacity, our strategy of steady growth in the U.S. and Canada continues apace."

Roadrunner will sell its energy in a 65-MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Mondelēz International and a 70-MW PPA with The Clorox Company.