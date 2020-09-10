When discussing the benefits of making product improvements and efficiencies the environmental impact is increasingly in focus.

Excavators that perform more work with less driving time reduce the environmental impact. In addition, excavators that optimize performance, increase their profitability by undertaking more assignments while reducing the environmental impact of excavation work.

So, to drive excavator efficiency, Engcon is launching its campaign "Do more. Earn more".

The environmental issues associated with excavation and construction work are easy to overlook, but as machines become more efficient it does have a positive impact.

Engcon's smart tiltrotator, which is a tilting and rotating quick coupler, adds a whole new dimension to the excavator -- the machine can use the tiltrotator to perform movements that were not previously possible. And with the rest of Engcon's smart range, efficiencies can be significantly improved.

A good start is to combine the tiltrotator with the automatic quick coupler system with EC-Oil to upgrade to a more efficient excavator:

"EC-Oil is a smart quick coupler system that automatically connects hydraulics, electricity and central lubrication between the machine's quick coupler and under the tiltrotator. In addition, all Engcon hydraulic tools, grippers, ground vibrators, fork racks and sweepers have automatic oil coupling as standard. In fact, the combination of the tiltrotator and EC-Oil means that the entire excavator industry is being revolutionized," said Stig Engström, founder of Engcon.

"Digging, planning, trenching, sloping, tearing, grabbing, lifting, sweeping, compacting -- the possibilities are endless for what an excavator can perform when it is equipped with our tiltrotator and the tools we offer."

With Engcon's automatic quick coupler system EC-Oil, the driver can remain in the cab and safely change tools on the machine -- mechanical as well as hydraulic. The fast and smooth tool changes also enable the machine to perform several different types of work in a shorter time frame.

Engcon's products mean that the driver can turn the bucket instead of driving the machine around, allowing the bucket to access difficult and narrow passages with less machine movement.

"The excavator becomes a tool carrier with automatic quick coupler systems that in combination with a tiltrotator increase the excavator's efficiency. 'Do more. Earn more' will revolutionize digging all over the world and we want North America, Europe, Australia and Asia to follow in the Nordic region's footsteps and the progress they have made. But we do not want to stop there.

"If all the excavators in the world were to consider ways to improve efficiencies, there would be enormous benefits for the environment and also for the individual excavator operator, who has the opportunity to develop a more profitable business," Engström said.

Engcon will work focused on "Do more. Earn more" in the autumn of 2020.