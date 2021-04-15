Through authorized John Deere and Hitachi excavator dealers in the United States and Canada, customers will be able to select Engcon’s tiltrotators for the John Deere excavator range from 26G to 345G and the Hitachi excavator range from ZX26 through ZX345.

Engcon, a leading tiltrotator manufacturer, and John Deere have entered into a major agreement with a focus on the United States and Canada.

Through this preferred supplier agreement, Engcon's products will be available to end users through the John Deere and Hitachi excavator dealer network throughout the United States and Canada. This collaboration will ensure that customers are able to purchase their John Deere and Hitachi excavators equipped with Engcon's productivity enhancing products.

Engcon's mission is to change the world of digging. With an Engcon the excavator is turned into a tool carrier changing the way operators dig and enabling new ways to use an excavator.

Engcon's tiltrotator together with an Engcon quick coupler gives operators the ability to change tools without leaving the cabin and use them in new ways that increase the flexibility and efficiency of their excavators, according to the company. All this ultimately leads to increased productivity and profitability for customers.

"This journey started in the Nordic countries 30 years ago based on the idea that it was possible to dig and utilize excavators in a better way. At Engcon we are thrilled to increase the pace of this journey together with John Deere, we believe that we will both benefit by making Engcon's proven solutions available in the U.S. and Canada together with John Deere and Hitachi excavators. However, the real winners in this are the operators and end customers that will be able to work in new ways and be more productive and profitable," said Krister Blomgren, CEO Engcon.

Through authorized John Deere and Hitachi excavator dealers in the United States and Canada, customers will be able to select Engcon's tiltrotators for the John Deere excavator range from 26G to 345G and the Hitachi excavator range from ZX26 through ZX345.

Engcon's EC-Oil automatic quick couplers also will be available through authorized John Deere and Hitachi excavator dealers for the John Deere 75G to the 380G excavators and Hitachi ZX75 to the ZX380 excavators where the operator can connect hydraulic tools without leaving the cab, Engcon's standard locking control for machine and tiltrotator coupler and the proportional DC2 control system.

"At John Deere, we have always been focused on providing products and technology that enable our customers to optimize efficiency and uptime on the job site. Through this agreement with Engcon, customers are further equipped to benefit from enhanced jobsite performance and ultimately profitability", said David Thorne, senior vice president, sales and marketing, John Deere Construction & Forestry.

Customers can take advantage of easier and quicker access to Engcon's products through their local John Deere and Hitachi excavator dealers. This marks a milestone in making the tiltrotator concept more accepted and known globally and particularly in the United States and Canada where Engcon is expecting large growth in the coming years.

For more information, visit www.engcon.com.

Today's top stories