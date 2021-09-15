The Engcon Ready option for the TB295W is the result of a collaboration between Engcon and Takeuchi to enable plug and play installations, reducing the installation times for Engcon products.

Japanese excavator manufacturer Takeuchi has improved lead times for its dealers by introducing an Engcon Ready option for the TB295W excavator. This is the start of an expanded collaboration between Takeuchi and Engcon —with the goal of offering factory-installed and integrated solutions.

Engcon's tiltrotator, intelligent control systems and automatic machine couplers can increase the flexibility, efficiency and safety of smaller excavators at a time where there is great interest in these products, the manufacturer said.

Simultaneously as interest and demand for Engcon products increases, so does the demand for shorter lead times. So, minimizing the time equipment stands at the dealer and providing customers quicker access to their machines is becoming increasingly important in times like these, where "time is money".

The Engcon Ready option for the TB295W is the result of a collaboration between Engcon and Takeuchi to enable plug and play installations, reducing the installation times for Engcon products. This in turn works to the advantage of common customers.

TB295W — The First Machine With an Engcon Ready Option

The launch of this Engcon Ready option is the first step in an expanded collaboration with Takeuchi with the goal of offering factory-installed and integrated solutions.

"The TB295W is the first machine to have Engcon Ready as a factory installed option. A smart choice as we see in many markets excavators equipped with an Engcon tiltrotator," said Fredrik Eklind, product owner at Engcon Control Systems.

Eklind explained that the factory installation of Engcon's proportional control system, ergonomic handles and a locking system for safe tool changes, reduces the time it takes to get the machine ready at the dealer.

"The only thing missing when the machine reaches the dealer's workshop is an Engcon machine coupler and a tiltrotator for the configuration to be complete," Eklind said.

A Fully Integrated Solution With Benefits

In addition to a faster lead time, being factory-installed has additional benefits compared to the traditional process where the dealer undertakes installation. The factory-prepared Engcon Ready solution has the components of the Engcon control system fully integrated as a part of the machine.

The Engcon Ready option for the TB295W means that the machine is delivered with Takeuchi-labeled Engcon handles, machine-adapted cable gland and a hydraulic locking solution that is adapted for Engcon's fully automatic machine couplers that connect tools, hydraulics and electronics without the driver having to leave the cab.

Engcon Ready has been specially developed in collaboration with Takeuchi, installed at the Takeuchi Nagano factory in Japan and is covered by the same factory warranty as the rest of the machine.

Production of the TB295W installed with the Engcon Ready solution started in August 2021 and the first units will be delivered shortly to selected markets in Europe. It will then be launched globally.

"The collaboration with Takeuchi provides benefits to everyone involved and enables customers to experience the harmony created by Takeuchi TB295W and the range of compatible Engcon products, control systems, tiltrotators and automatic machine couplers," said Eklind.

