English Crane Rental Company Brings Home Demag, Challenger Cranes

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

English Crane Rental Company Brings Home Demag, Challenger Cranes

Mon February 03, 2020 - National Edition
Terex Cranes


(L-R): Mike Fitton of John Sutch Cranes; Lee Maynard, director of sales Europe and Russia, Terex Cranes; Hayley Sutch-Ware of John Sutch Cranes; Carsten Von Der Geest, VP of EMEAR sales and service, Terex Cranes.
(L-R): Mike Fitton of John Sutch Cranes; Lee Maynard, director of sales Europe and Russia, Terex Cranes; Hayley Sutch-Ware of John Sutch Cranes; Carsten Von Der Geest, VP of EMEAR sales and service, Terex Cranes.

English crane rental company John Sutch Cranes ordered five cranes, with its shopping list consisting of a Demag AC 220-5, two Demag AC 60-3's, and two used Challenger 3160 all terrain cranes.

Owner John Sutch pre-arranged the order with Tim Leech, Terex Cranes regional sales manager, a few weeks ago in Liverpool, England. Hayley Sutch-Ware, daughter and future successor of John Sutch, confirmed the order and signed the contract with Lee Maynard, director sales Europe and Russia CIS, and Carsten von der Geest, VP of EMEAR sales and service, while attending this year's ConExpo in Las Vegas, Nev., together with Mike Fitton, sales director.

"I visited the plant in Zweibrücken at the end of last year and was tremendously impressed not only by the high quality of the cranes made by Terex and Demag, but also by the equally robust production standards implemented at the plant. The company's booth at ConExpo just confirmed those first impressions," Sutch-Ware said.

She shares this enthusiasm for the quality of Terex Cranes with her father John, who had already ordered a Demag AC 100-4L all terrain crane during their visit to the Zweibrücken plant.

"Sutch has been an important customer for a long time now, and the fact that they decided to buy half a dozen of our cranes is something that we're naturally very happy about," said Leech.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Cranes Demag Terex Terex Cranes