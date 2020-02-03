English Crane Rental Company Brings Home Demag, Challenger Cranes

(L-R): Mike Fitton of John Sutch Cranes; Lee Maynard, director of sales Europe and Russia, Terex Cranes; Hayley Sutch-Ware of John Sutch Cranes; Carsten Von Der Geest, VP of EMEAR sales and service, Terex Cranes.

English crane rental company John Sutch Cranes ordered five cranes, with its shopping list consisting of a Demag AC 220-5, two Demag AC 60-3's, and two used Challenger 3160 all terrain cranes.

Owner John Sutch pre-arranged the order with Tim Leech, Terex Cranes regional sales manager, a few weeks ago in Liverpool, England. Hayley Sutch-Ware, daughter and future successor of John Sutch, confirmed the order and signed the contract with Lee Maynard, director sales Europe and Russia CIS, and Carsten von der Geest, VP of EMEAR sales and service, while attending this year's ConExpo in Las Vegas, Nev., together with Mike Fitton, sales director.

"I visited the plant in Zweibrücken at the end of last year and was tremendously impressed not only by the high quality of the cranes made by Terex and Demag, but also by the equally robust production standards implemented at the plant. The company's booth at ConExpo just confirmed those first impressions," Sutch-Ware said.

She shares this enthusiasm for the quality of Terex Cranes with her father John, who had already ordered a Demag AC 100-4L all terrain crane during their visit to the Zweibrücken plant.

"Sutch has been an important customer for a long time now, and the fact that they decided to buy half a dozen of our cranes is something that we're naturally very happy about," said Leech.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.