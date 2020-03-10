Epiroc Introduces HATCON: Hydraulic Attachment Tools Connectivity

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Epiroc Introduces HATCON: Hydraulic Attachment Tools Connectivity

Tue March 10, 2020 - National Edition
Epiroc


Once connected, the system monitors every individual tool and keep customers updated via My Epiroc.
Once connected, the system monitors every individual tool and keep customers updated via My Epiroc.
Once connected, the system monitors every individual tool and keep customers updated via My Epiroc. HATCON is available factory mounted or as a retrofit kit for Epiroc premium range breakers and drum cutters. The cloud-based platform My Epiroc gives customers notifications about service, create task lists and provides an overview of the entire fleet.

Epiroc has introduced HATCON, a remote monitoring device for breakers and drum cutters that keeps track of location and operating hours to improve efficiency and safety. The cloud-based platform My Epiroc gives customers notifications about service, create task lists and provides an overview of the entire fleet. All the data is presented in a straightforward way to simplify both everyday duties and long-term decisions, according to the company.

HATCON is available factory mounted or as a retrofit kit for Epiroc premium range breakers and drum cutters.

HATCON is available factory mounted or as a retrofit kit for Epiroc premium range breakers and drum cutters. Once connected, the system monitors every individual tool and keep customers updated via My Epiroc. Notifications about service and wear part alerts are just a few of the features that will help increase efficiency.

"HATCON provides a new level of control. You'll always know where your tools are, what they do, when they need service or if any tool is running more than the other — it basically keeps you ahead. And with My Epiroc, everything from scheduling services to identifying faults and find new solutions will be much faster and easier. This information will not only help creating a smoother workflow with less downtime, it can also be vital in reaching overall business goals," said Torsten Ahr, vice president marketing hydraulic attachment tools, Epiroc.

With data available regardless of device, at any moment and even offline, everyone from operators to fleet managers will have a more comprehensive view and be able to take smarter decisions. And since the data also is shared with Epiroc, the company can provide better service, for instance shipping wear parts just in time for a scheduled maintenance stop. For larger fleets with complex logistics the GPS function is a major asset. Knowing the location of every tool also is a great support to customers anti-theft system, the company said.

"We've been longing to provide this service and I'm confident it will be very valuable for our customers — and for us. By adding HATCON to our offer we want to strengthen your business and help you protect your investment," said Ahr.

For more information, visit www.epiroc.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Attachments Epiroc Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment Technology