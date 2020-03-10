Epiroc Introduces HATCON: Hydraulic Attachment Tools Connectivity

Once connected, the system monitors every individual tool and keep customers updated via My Epiroc.

Epiroc has introduced HATCON, a remote monitoring device for breakers and drum cutters that keeps track of location and operating hours to improve efficiency and safety. The cloud-based platform My Epiroc gives customers notifications about service, create task lists and provides an overview of the entire fleet. All the data is presented in a straightforward way to simplify both everyday duties and long-term decisions, according to the company.

HATCON is available factory mounted or as a retrofit kit for Epiroc premium range breakers and drum cutters. Once connected, the system monitors every individual tool and keep customers updated via My Epiroc. Notifications about service and wear part alerts are just a few of the features that will help increase efficiency.

"HATCON provides a new level of control. You'll always know where your tools are, what they do, when they need service or if any tool is running more than the other — it basically keeps you ahead. And with My Epiroc, everything from scheduling services to identifying faults and find new solutions will be much faster and easier. This information will not only help creating a smoother workflow with less downtime, it can also be vital in reaching overall business goals," said Torsten Ahr, vice president marketing hydraulic attachment tools, Epiroc.

With data available regardless of device, at any moment and even offline, everyone from operators to fleet managers will have a more comprehensive view and be able to take smarter decisions. And since the data also is shared with Epiroc, the company can provide better service, for instance shipping wear parts just in time for a scheduled maintenance stop. For larger fleets with complex logistics the GPS function is a major asset. Knowing the location of every tool also is a great support to customers anti-theft system, the company said.

"We've been longing to provide this service and I'm confident it will be very valuable for our customers — and for us. By adding HATCON to our offer we want to strengthen your business and help you protect your investment," said Ahr.

For more information, visit www.epiroc.com.