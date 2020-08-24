Epiroc USA Announces New Partnerships With Well Drilling Dealers

Epiroc’s new, qualified, strategic partners in the well drilling space are responsible for a full range of capital equipment, parts and service, and drilling consumables within Epiroc’s well drilling portfolio, as outlined in the Epiroc U.S. strategy for sales and distribution of well drilling products released earlier this year.

Epiroc, a productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has announced partnerships with five independent well drilling dealers to provide sales and service to customers.

Epiroc's new, qualified, strategic partners in the well drilling space are responsible for a full range of capital equipment, parts and service, and drilling consumables within Epiroc's well drilling portfolio, as outlined in the Epiroc U.S. strategy for sales and distribution of well drilling products released earlier this year.

The five partners and the areas to which they are providing sales and service to well drilling U.S. customers include:

Venture Drilling Supply

Providing service to Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

4611 South Muskogee Avenue, Tahlequah, OK 74464

16445 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, TX 78660

181 Arena Road, Cabot, AR 72023

888-95-DRILL (37455)

www.venturedrillingsupply.com

DA Farmer Equipment Services

Providing service to Idaho, Oregon and Washington

12933 SW Peninsula Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760

541/598-5879

dafarmerequipmentservices@gmail.com

Jeff Cummings' Services

Providing service to Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont

268 Bean Road, Warner, NH 03278

603/731-1948

jcsllcnh@gmail.com

www.jcsllcnh.com

268 Bean Road, Warner, NH 03278

Keystone Drill Services

Providing service to Illinois, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin

184 Alisa Street, Somerset, PA 15501

800/221-0586

12655 Route 536, Punxsutawney, PA 15767

phone: 800/626-2298

315 Zane Grey Road, Norwich, OH 43767

800/628-4135

sales@keystonedrill.com

www.keystonedrill.com

Noland Rig Supply

Providing service to Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

3095 Taylorsville Road, Lenoir, NC 28645

828/572-2882

nolandrigsupply@gmail.com

"We are proud to partner with dealers of this caliber. Their extensive experience, product knowledge and dedication to customers will help us grow current relationships and form new ones," said Matthew Inge, business line manager of drilling solutions in the United States.

"Epiroc has continually invested in the water well market over the past few years and I believe that with the developments we've made and the partnerships we are forming, customers will find unparalleled value."

Epiroc is working to secure an additional partnership to service Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah. Epiroc's Sacramento facility continues to support customers in this region until a partnership is finalized.

Epiroc offers a complete line of hydraulic top-head-drive drills that range from lightweight to heavy-duty drills. These drills are designed for water well applications as well as other drilling methods and applications.

"The Diamondback Series water well drilling rigs — DB40 and DB80 — are products of the commitment we've made to the market in recent years," said Inge. "I believe that in the next five years, these models will be industry staples, as the TH60 and T3W have been for years."

While this partner-based strategy is not new to Epiroc's business model, it is a new approach to the water well market. The strategic partnerships have been formed to bring the advantages of Epiroc's products — including the Diamondback Series — closer to the customer base while at the same time enhancing customer support and service.

For more information, call 844/437-4762 or visit www.epiroc.us.