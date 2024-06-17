List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Epiroc USA's First Boltec M10 Battery Rig Launches Operations at Nevada Gold Mines

    Mon June 17, 2024 - National Edition
    Epiroc


    The Boltec M10 SG rock bolting rig for ground support brings multiple enhancements to underground operations, including an improved operator work environment, reduced noise and a smaller environmental footprint.
    Photo courtesy of Epiroc
    The Boltec M10 SG rock bolting rig for ground support brings multiple enhancements to underground operations, including an improved operator work environment, reduced noise and a smaller environmental footprint.

    Epiroc, a global mining equipment leader, has successfully introduced the first Boltec M10 Battery rig in the United States at Nevada Gold Mines. This marks a significant step toward greener practices in the mining industry.

    Russ Osborne, key account manager at Epiroc USA, said, "We're thrilled to help our customers lead the charge in electrifying the U.S. mining sector with the Boltec M10 Battery."

    The Boltec M10 SG rock bolting rig for ground support brings multiple enhancements to underground operations, including an improved operator work environment, reduced noise and a smaller environmental footprint. The rig features an onboard charger for convenient battery charging during downtime, ensuring uninterrupted drilling operations.

    Epiroc Competency Center for Underground Mining, headquartered in Elko, Nev., offers advanced technical support in the region, as well as specialized electrification, and battery-electric vehicle (BEV) expertise, including diesel-to-battery conversions. The center is equipped to service and support BEV transition.

    "Nevada Gold Mines embraces shifting to a more decarbonized method of mining and is looking forward to the benefits of the BEV Boltec M10 and seeing its success. The Boltec M10 has proven to be a valuable asset in the industry, providing environmental benefits and optimizing operational efficiency," said David Byrnes, mine manager, NGM Leeville Underground Complex.

    This successful deployment of the first BEV Boltec in the United States underscores Epiroc's dedication to advanced mining practices, aligning with the industry's shift towards cleaner and more efficient technologies.

    For more information, visit www.epiroc.us.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




