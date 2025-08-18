Equip Exposition awarded Jonathan Piper, owner of 7 Ways Lawn & Tree, a $5,000 shopping spree for winning the Equip Summer Shopping Spree. Piper expressed gratitude for the industry connections and insights gained at Equip, crediting the event for transforming his landscaping business. Visit www.equipexposition.com for more information.

Equip Expo photo Jonathan Piper (R) and his girlfriend of the last 14 years, Katie Foryt.

Equip Exposition announced the winner of the Equip Summer Shopping Spree: Jonathan Piper, an arborist and owner of 7 Ways Lawn & Tree. Piper and his family founded the lawn service company, based in Monroeville, Pa., in 2018.

Piper will be awarded a $5,000 shopping spree to purchase the newest gear, tools and outdoor power equipment technology attendees see at the award-winning trade show.

Piper said attending Equip and its tree care education transformed his business and grew his connections within the industry.

"After a decade serving my community as a first responder, I started 7 Ways Lawn & Tree with the goal of providing the highest quality landscaping services," said Piper. "I started with only homeowner grade equipment and no knowledge of Equip or the community around it.

"During winter 2022, I attended a get together with some of the local landscapers who have become great friends, mentors and collaborators. They talked about Equip and suggested I also attend. Later that fall, I came to Equip for the first time.

"I just started upgrading equipment and trying to find software, tools and classes to help me streamline and grow my business. I found all of that and more and was welcomed into an incredible community that I now look forward to meeting up with every year in October.

"From conversations with members of Davey Tree and The Davey Institute about techniques and best practices to discussions with engineering and product development teams from around the world, Equip has been an incredibly significant contributor to my success over the past three years.

"I look forward to meeting new faces at the show, live events and small meetups hosted by influencers during the week. I encourage everyone to use this time to ask questions, look for solutions and network with their fellow professionals in the greater landscaping community."

