Equipment Corporation of America (ECA) announces promotions of Bruce Langan to Director of Pile Driving Technologies, Ben Riches as Toronto Branch Manager, and Al Ellerington as Sales Manager for Canada. They bring expertise and leadership to strengthen ECA’s position in the foundation and construction industry.

Equipment Corporation of America (ECA) announced three strategic promotions that reflect its continued commitment to excellence in the foundation and construction industry.

Effective immediately, Bruce Langan, Ben Riches and Al Ellerington will assume new leadership roles, strengthening ECA's position as a trusted leader in the field.

Bruce Langan — Director of Pile Driving Technologies

Photo courtesy of ECA

With nearly four decades of experience in the foundation industry, Bruce Langan has been promoted to director of pile driving technologies.

Langan's career began as a dock builder with Local #1456 in New York City, followed by pivotal roles in equipment servicing and sales. Since joining ECA in 2003 as regional manager for New York and New Jersey, Langan has been a top performer, leveraging his extensive technical expertise and strong client relationships.

In his new role, Langan will lead training initiatives for ECA's sales team on pile driving equipment, including vibratory, diesel, air and hydraulic impact hammers, as well as top-drive augers. His efforts will ensure ECA maintains its industry prominence by supporting sales on construction project requiring pile driving expertise.

Ben Riches — Branch Manager, Toronto

Photo courtesy of ECA

Ben Riches has been promoted to branch manager of ECA's Toronto branch, one of the company's largest and most important operations.

Riches joined ECA in 2012 as part of the service department at the Toronto branch after graduating from Fleming College in Ontario. His technical expertise, dedication and leadership propelled him through the ranks to account manager in 2017.

In his new role, Riches will take full responsibility for managing the Toronto branch, succeeding Ray Kempainnen (now vice president — Corporate ECA Canada Company) in overseeing operations, customer relationships, and sales strategy. Riches' experience and proven track record make him ideally suited to continue driving the success of the Toronto branch and its customers, the company said.

Al Ellerington — Sales Manager, Canada

Photo courtesy of ECA

Al Ellerington has been promoted to sales manager of ECA Canada, overseeing the sales operations across Ontario, Quebec and the Canadian provinces.

Since joining ECA's Toronto branch in 2007 in the service department, Ellerington has showcased exceptional skills and initiatives, and has quickly advanced to account manager.

In his expanded role, Ellerington will continue to manage his ongoing sales responsibilities in Ontario and Quebec plus also oversee key national accounts and support sales efforts across Canada. Additionally, Ellerington will mentor new account managers, ensuring the continued growth and development of ECA's Canadian sales team.

For more information, visit www.ecanet.com.

Today's top stories