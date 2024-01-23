Equipment Corporation of America (ECA), a provider of construction and drilling equipment, announced its new partnership with Boart Longyear, a supplier of drilling services, drilling equipment and performance tooling.

This collaboration marks a significant expansion in ECA's offering of technologically advanced drilling solutions.

"Boart originally approached ECA to be a dealer for the consumable items like drill rods, bits and tools," said Dave Johnston, ECA Pittsburgh branch manager. "The conversation then turned to ECA also representing the Boart Core drills."

Established in 1890, Boart Longyear has been at the forefront of innovation in the mining and drilling industry. Its extensive experience in providing drilling services, equipment, and tooling for the mining sector, energy projects, mine dewatering, oil sands exploration and more, makes it a leader in the field.

Boart Longyear's product range, renowned for its technological advancement, includes everything from hand-held pneumatic drills to compact production drills, catering to a wide spectrum of drilling requirements. Its Down-the-Hole tools are specifically designed to ensure straighter drilling with minimal deviation, enhancing blasting accuracy and rock fragmentation efficiency.

A highlight of the Boart Longyear product line that ECA will now offer is the LF 90D surface coring drill. Known for its robust hydraulic system and user-friendly controls, the LF 90D excels in diamond core drilling, especially under challenging conditions. Its modular design simplifies field maintenance, significantly reducing downtime and enhancing productivity. Additionally, the drill incorporates advanced safety features such as a rotation barrier, mainline winch tensioner, and an optional wireline spooler, reinforcing safety during tough drilling operations.

"Core drilling is used to investigate below-grade geology, which is a great fit for what we do at ECA," Johnston said.

ECA service technicians are attending factory training for the Boart Longyear product line in January 2024 to ensure customers can receive the best-in-class technical support they've come to expect.

For more information, visit www.ecanet.com.

