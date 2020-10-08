To better serve customers in south Boston, southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Equipment East has opened its third location at 196 Manley Street in Brockton, Mass.

Product offerings, include Doosan, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, Multi-Hog and Spaulding.

"We are particularly proud of the location of our new Brockton facility, which is centrally located just off Route 24 and only minutes off Route 495," said Giovanni Albanese, president and founder of Equipment East. "We have made a substantial investment in our new facility, including a state-of-the-art hydraulic department that allows us to do custom hydraulic hose assembly for any make and model of construction equipment. To ensure that every hose assembly that we manufacture is free of contaminants, our hydraulic shop includes the Ultra Clean System, which completely cleanses every hose before it is given to the customer.

"We are in the process of putting together a great team to run our new Brockton facility, starting with Brian Wilder, our branch manager, who has worked in the construction industry since 1985 and has 20 years of experience in equipment distribution," he added.

For more information, visit www.equipmenteast.com. CEG