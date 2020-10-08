--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Equipment East Opens Its New Facility in Brockton to Benefit Northeast Market

Thu October 08, 2020 - Northeast Edition #21
CEG




To better serve customers in south Boston, southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Equipment East has opened its third location at 196 Manley Street in Brockton, Mass.

Product offerings, include Doosan, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, Multi-Hog and Spaulding.

"We are particularly proud of the location of our new Brockton facility, which is centrally located just off Route 24 and only minutes off Route 495," said Giovanni Albanese, president and founder of Equipment East. "We have made a substantial investment in our new facility, including a state-of-the-art hydraulic department that allows us to do custom hydraulic hose assembly for any make and model of construction equipment. To ensure that every hose assembly that we manufacture is free of contaminants, our hydraulic shop includes the Ultra Clean System, which completely cleanses every hose before it is given to the customer.

"We are in the process of putting together a great team to run our new Brockton facility, starting with Brian Wilder, our branch manager, who has worked in the construction industry since 1985 and has 20 years of experience in equipment distribution," he added.

For more information, visit www.equipmenteast.com. CEG

Giovanni and Gilda Albanese invite everyone to come visit their new facility located at 196 Manley Street in Brockton, Mass.
The new Equipment East facility is ideally suited for servicing and supporting full-sized equipment, like this Doosan DL250 loader.
Multi-Hog, a diverse machine with a wide variety of attachments, typically used by municipalities, is available at Equipment East’s Brockton facility, as well as Doosan compact equipment.
Wacker Neuson manufactures a wide variety of compact excavators and loaders as well as skid steers that are available for sale and rent.
Equipment East’s Brockton store offers every size plate compactor imaginable.
Equipment East’s service trucks and technicians will be dispatched from the Brockton store, dramatically improving service response time to area contractors.
The 28,000-sq.-ft. facility allows for a massive commitment to parts inventory.
The Ultra Clean System eliminates the possibility of contaminants in the hydraulic hose assembly, which could cause costly repairs.
The new hydraulic department can custom manufacture hoses for all makes and models of machines.
Tim Elliott (L), Equipment East hydraulic technician, and Brian Wilder, branch manager.
Business News Equipment East Massachusetts