The new Equipment Incorporated dealerships add to the company’s existing locations that serve customers across Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Heavy equipment companies in the south now have greater access to Doosan machines, parts and service. Equipment Incorporated has expanded with three new dealer locations.

The new Equipment Incorporated dealerships add to the company's existing locations that serve customers across Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Equipment Incorporated began its partnership with Doosan in 2015 at its location in Shreveport, La. In 2017, it expanded to Jackson, Mississippi, and has continued to grow since then. The new dealerships in Hattiesburg, Miss.; Theodore, Ala.; and Texarkana, Texas, are the latest additions.

In Mississippi, the Hattiesburg location will serve as a satellite location focused on parts and service. According to Scot Akins, owner of Equipment Incorporated, this addition was a perfect fit, since it sits about halfway between the Jackson and Mobile dealerships. The addition means it will be able to service both markets to supplement its full-service dealerships.

The location in Texarkana, which also is a parts and service location, serves a similar purpose.

The Theodore dealership will function as a full-service location in the Mobile, Ala., area. Customers will have access to Doosan machines include articulated dump trucks; crawler, wheel and mini excavators; material handlers; log loaders; and wheel loaders.

"We're excited to continue to grow with Doosan," said Akins. "We feel like it's going to be a very good partnership and we want to continue to look in other markets as they become available. And we're excited to have a full offering for our customers across our existing footprint."

"We're pleased with Equipment Incorporated and how the company has prospered in the south," said David Morice, Doosan regional director. "Whether it's a full-service Doosan location or a parts and service satellite store, we're growing the Doosan dealer network to provide unmatched service to our customers."

Locations

The new Doosan dealerships are located at the following addresses:

6025 Range Line Road, Theodore, AL 36582

7879 US Highway 49N, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

7408 Hampton Road, Texarkana, TX 77503

Equipment Incorporated has been in business since 1951. The company provides equipment sales, rental, parts and service support to customers in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com or equipmentinc.com/.