EquipmentShare, a nationwide equipment rental company, has acquired the equipment fleet and operations of six Trekker Tractor locations in Florida, and introduced its construction equipment sales and service operations as Case Power & Equipment of Florida — the official Case Construction Equipment representative operating out of Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa and Fort Myers.

Case Power & Equipment of Florida will offer the full line of Case products and services and will operate independently of EquipmentShare's rental operations in the state.

"The Florida construction market is one of the fastest-growing and most diverse in North America, and the new Case Power & Equipment of Florida locations operated by EquipmentShare bring a whole new approach and dedication to construction equipment in the region," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment.

"The company brings a fresh, technology-driven approach to equipment sales and service that will highlight the innovative solutions Case is bringing to market, while also supporting the uptime and productivity of existing Case customers in Florida."

"It's an honor to be able to join forces with these team members and build upon the outstanding reputation they've created in Florida," EquipmentShare CEO and Co-founder Jabbok Schlacks said.

"The well-established brand and history that Case brings to the table paired with our innovative approach to solving contractor problems make Case Power & Equipment of Florida the source for construction equipment.

"This expansion will support the growing demand that we are experiencing in the region. A readily available fleet combined with a knowledgeable hardworking team already on the ground will accelerate our ability to bring a new tech-powered rental experience to more customers in the area. And we look forward to supporting the existing network of Trekker Tractor customers in the region with their equipment and service needs," Schlacks said.

"We also share a commitment to supporting and giving back to the communities we work in — we look forward to working with businesses all throughout the state of Florida to deliver equipment solutions and service that will take the local construction market to the next level."

The acquisition and name change are effective immediately, and Case Power & Equipment of Florida now represents the new, used, parts and service businesses for Case at these six locations — also effective immediately.

Trekker Group's founding partners are part of the legacy of Puerto Rico Wire Group, which was established in 1955 by Jose Cestero Jimenez and Sara Yordan Fonalleras. In 2010, Puerto Rico Wire Group's leadership founded Trekker Tractor in Florida. Trekker Tractor, which also serves the southeastern region of the United States, has been operated by three family generations. The assets and operations from the six locations newly acquired by EquipmentShare have served construction, utility and industrial customers in Florida — most recently as the flagship sales and service locations of Case, as well as other brands.

"For the past 10 years, I've had the privilege of working with outstanding individuals at Trekker Tractor," Jose Cestero Ramirez, CEO of Puerto Rico Wire Group, said. "We have developed close relationships with our partners, brands and each other for the past 60 years. I have full confidence that those relationships will continue to flourish with this acquisition. Our employees have a long history of providing our customers with the absolute best experience possible, and now, our employees can help make history with a growing business forging a new path in the equipment industry.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com and equipmentshare.com.

