The AED Foundation (AEDF) announced that the BOCES High School District completed a successful recognition recently by adding the Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES High School Outdoor Power Equipment Program located at the Ormsby Educational Center in East Aurora, N.Y., to its growing list of recognized high schools.

"Erie 2-Chatauqua-Cattaraugus demonstrated their excellence through the highest caliber of industry commitment to academia through their continuous instruction and equipment improvement," said AEDF Executive Vice President and COO Jason K. Blake.

"We are pleased to work with them to develop a lasting relationship between our accredited colleges, member dealers and the foundation to create an additional pathway to bridge our industry's technician workforce shortage."

AEDF high school recognition signifies to equipment industry stakeholders that the school exceeded the excellence level derived in the AEDF technical standards. In partnership with the AEDF accredited college sponsor, State University of New York College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill, the Erie 2-Chatauqua-CattaraugusBOCES High School recognition enhances communication among the organizations.

"Congratulations to Erie 2-Chautaugua-Cattaraugus High School for achieving AED Foundation Recognition," said Peter Baschmann, president of Baschmann Services Inc. in Elma, N.Y., sponsor of this program.

"As we work to alleviate the critical shortage of technicians in the heavy equipment industry, high school programs are key to nurturing the next generation of highly-skilled workers."

The AED Foundation is dedicated to developing and improving construction equipment industry partnerships that meet local dealers, manufacturers and technical school programs' mutual needs. The foundation is proud to be affiliated with the Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES High School Outdoor Power Equipment Program and wishes the school ongoing success.

For more information regarding AEDF high school recognition and/or college accreditation, contact Sean Fitzgerrel at sfitzgerrel@aednet.org.

Today's top stories