Escambia County's Nine Mile Road May See Completion in Near Future

Residents of the small Pensacola suburb of Ensley must feel like the road construction on Nine Mile Road will never be finished. Now, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is offering some hints when major segments will be completed.

After several years of work, the state transportation agency announced that one portion of Nine Mile Road (U.S. Highway 90A and FL Route 10) from U.S. 29 to Pine Forest Road will be completed in the fall, and the segment from Pine Forest Road to Beulah Road should be done by mid-2021.

Both work sites are in Escambia County and together are 6.5 mi. in length.

The contractor working on Nine Mile Road from U.S. 29 to Pine Forest Road is Pensacola's Panhandle Grading & Paving Inc.

Roads Inc. of northwest Florida in Cantonment is serving as the GC on the Beulah Road to Pine Forest Road design-build project.

Currently, crews are working in both areas on roadway construction and sidewalks, as well as making drainage improvements.

The two segments of Nine Mile Road constitute a $46 million improvement project designed to enhance safety, improve mobility, and reduce congestion for the estimated 19,000 drivers who travel the roadway daily. In addition, the improvements underway support future economic development opportunities for Escambia County and Northwest Florida.

Improvements along the project corridor include:

Widening Nine Mile Road from two to four lanes between Beulah Road and US 29.

Constructing a new bridge over Eleven Mile Creek.

Building new sidewalks and stormwater retention ponds.

Signalization improvements.

Drainage upgrades.

Adding buffered bike lanes.

Mindful that area residents are anxious to see the construction come to an end and have traffic flow more smoothly, the FDOT did issue a disclaimer due to the Pensacola's often stormy climate along the Gulf of Mexico.

"Weather and unforeseen issues may affect the construction schedule and completion dates of the project," the state agency warned.