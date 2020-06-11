Escambia County's Nine Mile Road May See Completion in Near Future

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Escambia County's Nine Mile Road May See Completion in Near Future

Thu June 11, 2020 - Southeast Edition
CEG



Residents of the small Pensacola suburb of Ensley must feel like the road construction on Nine Mile Road will never be finished. Now, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is offering some hints when major segments will be completed.

After several years of work, the state transportation agency announced that one portion of Nine Mile Road (U.S. Highway 90A and FL Route 10) from U.S. 29 to Pine Forest Road will be completed in the fall, and the segment from Pine Forest Road to Beulah Road should be done by mid-2021.

Both work sites are in Escambia County and together are 6.5 mi. in length.

The contractor working on Nine Mile Road from U.S. 29 to Pine Forest Road is Pensacola's Panhandle Grading & Paving Inc.

Roads Inc. of northwest Florida in Cantonment is serving as the GC on the Beulah Road to Pine Forest Road design-build project.

Currently, crews are working in both areas on roadway construction and sidewalks, as well as making drainage improvements.

The two segments of Nine Mile Road constitute a $46 million improvement project designed to enhance safety, improve mobility, and reduce congestion for the estimated 19,000 drivers who travel the roadway daily. In addition, the improvements underway support future economic development opportunities for Escambia County and Northwest Florida.

Improvements along the project corridor include:

  • Widening Nine Mile Road from two to four lanes between Beulah Road and US 29.
  • Constructing a new bridge over Eleven Mile Creek.
  • Building new sidewalks and stormwater retention ponds.
  • Signalization improvements.
  • Drainage upgrades.
  • Adding buffered bike lanes.

Mindful that area residents are anxious to see the construction come to an end and have traffic flow more smoothly, the FDOT did issue a disclaimer due to the Pensacola's often stormy climate along the Gulf of Mexico.

"Weather and unforeseen issues may affect the construction schedule and completion dates of the project," the state agency warned.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

FDOT FLORIDA infrastructure