ESCO Heavy-Duty Plate Lip Bucket

Thu March 26, 2020 - National Edition
Esco


The ESCO heavy duty plate lip bucket (HDP) is ideal for use in general excavating such as dense clay, compacted soil, or loosely embedded rock (gravel) conditions.
ESCO delivers a comprehensive line of attachments designed to meet the demanding needs of contractors, rental customers, and quarry operators - especially in the toughest applications.

The ESCO heavy duty plate lip bucket (HDP) is ideal for use in general excavating such as dense clay, compacted soil, or loosely embedded rock (gravel) conditions. The HDP configuration is ESCO's most popular construction excavator bucket, according to the manufacturer.

Standard Features of the ESCO HDP bucket include:

  • Premium Ultralok tooth equipment delivers optimum digging performance
  • Point options available to match any machine and application
  • Triple taper design ensures faster loading and cleaner dumping
  • AR 400 full width bottom wear runner and side wear strips
  • One-piece, side reinforcing plate that provides structural integrity
  • Tough, T-1 steel plate lip provides long life and durability
  • Strong formed double beam providing increased torsion resistance
  • Replaceable cast steel alloy, bolt-on wing shrouds

For more information, call 800/446-3726 or visit www.esco.weir.



