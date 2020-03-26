The ESCO heavy duty plate lip bucket (HDP) is ideal for use in general excavating such as dense clay, compacted soil, or loosely embedded rock (gravel) conditions.

ESCO delivers a comprehensive line of attachments designed to meet the demanding needs of contractors, rental customers, and quarry operators - especially in the toughest applications.

The ESCO heavy duty plate lip bucket (HDP) is ideal for use in general excavating such as dense clay, compacted soil, or loosely embedded rock (gravel) conditions. The HDP configuration is ESCO's most popular construction excavator bucket, according to the manufacturer.

Standard Features of the ESCO HDP bucket include:

Premium Ultralok tooth equipment delivers optimum digging performance

Point options available to match any machine and application

Triple taper design ensures faster loading and cleaner dumping

AR 400 full width bottom wear runner and side wear strips

One-piece, side reinforcing plate that provides structural integrity

Tough, T-1 steel plate lip provides long life and durability

Strong formed double beam providing increased torsion resistance

Replaceable cast steel alloy, bolt-on wing shrouds

For more information, call 800/446-3726 or visit www.esco.weir.