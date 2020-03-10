--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Etnyre International Ltd. Acquires Rayner Equipment Systems (RES)

Tue March 10, 2020 - National Edition


Etnyre International Ltd. announced the acquisition of Rayner Equipment Systems (RES), located in Sacramento, Calif. With this acquisition, Etnyre International Ltd. now includes Rayner Equipment Systems, Bearcat Mfg. and the E.D. Etnyre Co. This acquisition gives Etnyre International Ltd. entry into the micro-paving and slurry-seal business and further establishes them as the market-leading manufacturer in the pavement preservation industry.

RES was founded by Gordon and Richard Rayner as a subsidiary of California Pavement Maintenance Inc. (CPM) in 1989. RES has since developed and innovated many of the current industry standard products used in the paving and slurry-seal industry today. RES manufactures several products including the RoadSaver Micro-Surfacing Machine, the RaynMaker Surface Coating Machine, the Pavement Saver Self-Propelled Seal-Coat Machine, as well as a line of emulsion mixing tanks and storage equipment.

"Etnyre International Ltd. welcomes RES into our Etnyre family of companies." said Ganesh Iyer, president and CEO of Etnyre International. "RES has a rich history of innovation, quality and customer service, and the Etnyre organization shares the same. Together we will bring new products, creative solutions, and an even higher level of customer service to support the needs of our industry."

"Our team is excited to join the Etnyre Family! We are proud to add ‘An Etnyre International Company' to our name!", said Randy Tattershall, director of operations of RES.


 

