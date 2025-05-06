Exact Crane & Equipment adds the Tadano AC5.250L-2 to their fleet after showcasing it at bauma 2025, highlighting its versatility and impressive features. The company looks forward to offering this top-performing crane to customers in Solon, Ohio. Exciting developments include a new director of sales and a welcome to a new regional manager.

Exact Crane & Equipment photo (L-R) are Bob Krause, Tadano director of sales; Jack Swan, Exact Crane president; Jeff Swan, Exact Crane vice president; and Tony Hampton, regional business manager of Tadano.

Exact Crane & Equipment's Jack Swan (president), and his son, Jeff Swan, (vice president of operations), were on the international stage at bauma 2025. This isn't the first time, as Jack has attended more than 10 bauma trade shows and Jeff is catching up at six shows.

"Over the years, bauma has continued to grow, and machines have come a long way. It's always impressive to see what industry is working on and what's next," said Jeff. "As one of the world's largest construction trade shows, bauma is instrumental in networking with colleagues and checking out the newest equipment. It provides opportunities for companies, such as Exact Crane who are a prominent name in crane sales and bare rentals in the Midwest, to invest in equipment that focus on reliability, performance and customer satisfaction."

Among the highlights at bauma this year, was the much-anticipated arrival of the Tadano AC 5.250L-2, a gamechanger in the all-terrain category. This 300-ton mobile crane offers versatility for contractors needing big capacity, without compromising set-up time.

Some features of the AC 5.250L-2 are its reach, capacity, travel and technology. At the heart of its appeal is one of the longest booms in its class of 259.3 ft., which enables it to handle complex lifts with ease, according to the company.

Whether you're swinging HVAC units onto tall buildings or erecting tower cranes, this 5-axle beast stands out with its ability to get into tight areas and offer a long reach. For companies looking for capacity within a short range, the charts on this 300-ton crane are impressive and show its abilities. With maximum counterweight flexibility, variable transport configurations and good taxi crane properties, it offers an economical option for companies as well, according to the company.

The Tadano AC5.250L-2 was quite popular at bauma, and Exact Crane is looking forward to having one arrive by year end in Solon, Ohio.

"We are excited to offer another top-performing option for customers," said Jeff. "It will be a great advantage for companies looking for a compact crane with a big reach."

As an official Tadano dealer and trusted equipment provider, Exact Crane is always looking ahead — whether its innovation in lifting technology or building stronger relationships across the construction world.

Recently, Exact Crane's longtime Tadano regional manager, Bob Krause, took on a new role as director of sales. He has been an exceptional sales representative, and everyone at Exact wishes him the best in his new role. Exact also welcomes its new regional manager, Tony Hampton, and looks forward to working with him for years to come.

For more information, visit exactcrane.com and tadano.com. CEG

