The Earth Pressure Balance Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) “Chris” has completed the combined sewer outflow (CSO) tunnel being built to improve the water quality of the Anacostia River in Washington, D.C.

Excavation of the Northeast Boundary Tunnel (NEBT) in Washington, D.C., a joint-venture project valued at $580 million being constructed by The Lane Construction Corporation and its parent company, Webuild Group (formerly Salini Impregilo), is complete.

The Earth Pressure Balance Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) "Chris" has completed the combined sewer outflow (CSO) tunnel being built to improve the water quality of the Anacostia River in Washington, D.C. The 23-ft. inside diameter tunnel was successfully completed with about 27,700 ft. excavated and 4,442 rings installed. The tunnel starts at RFK Stadium and ends at R Street, NW near downtown D.C.

The April 2021 hole-through milestone at the R Street shaft comes almost one year after Chris reached the W Street shaft, the first and only in-line shaft that the TBM crossed during its 26,700-ft.-long drive beneath Washington, D.C.

The project is the largest component of the Clean Rivers Project, a greater initiative being led by DC Water, which will provide a complete system where sanitary and storm water from local jurisdictions is treated before being discharged into the Anacostia and Potomac rivers. Once the project is fully completed, the NEBT will increase the capacity of the existing sewer system to help manage flooding due to weather events, a problem the District has been experiencing for decades.

The Anacostia River Tunnel project, the first component of the Clean Rivers Project, also was constructed by the Lane-Salini Impregilo joint-venture team.

In early May, Lane lowered TBM "MudHoney" into a shaft in Seattle to start excavating the storage tunnel for the Ship Canal Water Quality Project in Washington. It's another project currently being developed by Lane in the clean water sector that, too, will prevent millions of gallons of polluted stormwater and sewage from entering the local water resources each year. Webuild, a global leader in the clean water sector, and Lane are committed to providing solutions for the sustainable management of water, such as treatment and desalination plants, and hydraulic tunnels.

For more information, visit www.laneconstruct.com.

Today's top stories