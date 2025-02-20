List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Exodus Global Companies to Partner With Volvo at NDA's Live Demo

    Exodus Global companies to team up with Volvo at National Demolition Association Live Demo to showcase innovative attachments enhancing safety, efficiency and productivity in the demolition industry.

    Thu February 20, 2025 - National Edition
    Exodus Global


    Exodus Global will partner with Volvo Construction Equipment at the National Demolition Association Live Demo.
    Exodus Global photo
    Exodus Global will partner with Volvo Construction Equipment at the National Demolition Association Live Demo.

    Exodus Global and its family of companies — ShearCore, OilQuick Americas, Connect Work Tools, RockZone Americas and BladeCore — are proud to partner with Volvo Construction Equipment at the National Demolition Association Live Demo.

    "This collaboration brings together cutting-edge technology and industry-leading expertise to showcase the future of demolition," said the company. "Attendees will witness firsthand how our innovative attachments, combined with Volvo's powerful equipment, enhance safety, efficiency, and productivity on the job site. Don't miss this opportunity to see the latest advancements revolutionizing the demolition industry."

    Here's what you can expect to see in action:

    • Volvo EC18 Electric with a CWT CHG2 hydraulic breaker;

    • Volvo ECR88D with the all-new Connect Work Tools CS15 mobile shear (debuting at the live demo);

    • Volvo EC400FSB equipped with an OilQuick OQ80 quick coupler, Connect Work Tools CWP3000R pulverizer, and ShearCore FC35 concrete processor;

    • Volvo EC400FHR with an OilQuick OQ80, ShearCore FC25 concrete processor and FS25 mobile shear;

    • Volvo EC500FHR with an OilQuick OQ90 quick coupler, Connect Work Tools CG40 grapple and ShearCore FS45 mobile shear; and

    • Volvo EC950 with a ShearCore FS95 mobile shear.




    Read more about...

    Demolition Exodus Exodus Global National Demolition Association Volvo