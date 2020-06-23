--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Exodus Machines Welcomes Brian Hawn as New Vice President of Service

Tue June 23, 2020 - Midwest Edition #13
Exodus Machines


Brian Hawn
Brian Hawn

Exodus Machines announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Brian Hawn as the new vice president of service. Exodus welcomes Hawn and his experience to oversee parts and service for Exodus Machines and its divisions — BladeCore, Connect Work Tools, OilQuickUSA and ShearCore.

"I could not be more pleased Brian chose to join our team," said Kevin Boreen, Exodus Machines CEO. "After our first meeting, I knew he was the perfect addition to make our management team even stronger. He brings with him nearly 15-years of experience in the demolition and scrap recycling equipment industries and has earned the trust and respect of dealers, vendors, end users and co-workers."

"I am thrilled to join the Exodus family. As soon as I met the team, I quickly related to and felt like I fully understood their vision on customer service. It was clear that Exodus was where I needed to be," said Hawn. "The state-of-the-art factory and innovative way of manufacturing is the perfect combination for Exodus and its branches to excel within all the industries they serve."

About Exodus Machines

Started in 2008, on the shores of Lake Superior in Superior, Wis., Exodus Machines manufacturers and distributes products under four divisions — BladeCore, Connect Work Tools, OilQuickUSA and ShearCore — for both the domestic and international scrap, demolition and construction markets. In addition, Exodus Machines provides full service, parts and rebuild services, including support of material handlers.



