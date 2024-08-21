List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Expert Lends Advice On Power of Preventive Maintenance

    Expert Mike Daves emphasizes the importance of preventive maintenance tasks often overlooked by customers, such as monitoring fluid levels and following maintenance matrices on machinery. He suggests allowing engines to idle before operation, warming fluids to prevent costly repairs, and utilizing Operation and Maintenance Manuals for self-sufficiency.

    Wed August 21, 2024 - West Edition #17
    DEVELON


    Mike Daves is a service writer at Wilson Equipment in Central Point, Ore.
    Photo courtesy of DEVELON
    Mike Daves is a service writer at Wilson Equipment in Central Point, Ore.
    Mike Daves is a service writer at Wilson Equipment in Central Point, Ore.   (Photo courtesy of DEVELON) One of the most overlooked maintenance tasks is monitoring fluid levels.   (Photo courtesy of DEVELON) The maintenance matrix is a unique layout that provides a clear guide to essential maintenance tasks, including locating greasing points, to ensure optimal machine care.   (Photo courtesy of DEVELON)

    Meet Mike Daves, a seasoned service writer at Wilson Equipment in Central Point, Oregon. Mike brings more than 20 years of experience as a field service technician after graduating from WyoTech trade school.

    Today, Mike handles service inquiries, generates work orders and coordinates with the service team. He's seen it all. DEVELON asked Mike about the most commonly overlooked maintenance tasks and how you can minimize your service needs.

    What are the most overlooked maintenance tasks you see?

    Monitoring fluid levels. Customers often neglect daily checks. They might say "It's good. I checked it." What they don't know is that it could have developed a serious leak during operation, and now the machine doesn't have the oil they thought it had. Inspect fuel and hydraulic fluid levels daily for optimal machine performance.

    What else do customers commonly miss?

    Customers often miss our maintenance matrix, which is displayed in a circular format on every machine. This unique layout provides a clear guide to essential maintenance tasks, including locating greasing points, to ensure optimal machine care.

    What are the most critical daily maintenance tasks?

    During morning inspections, it is crucial to recognize such warning signs as unusual track movements or new noises like clinking or squealing. These indicate potential machinery issues. Ignoring a $400 roller replacement can turn into a $14,000 repair.

    Any advice for operators?

    Allow the engine to idle for 5 to 10 minutes before operation. Warming the fluids is crucial, especially with modern machinery's tighter tolerances. This practice applies not only to cold climates but also to hotter regions of the United States. I consistently warm up every machine before use.

    What's the best source for maintenance info?

    The best place to find preventive maintenance schedules is in the Operation and Maintenance Manual. Familiarizing yourself with the manual ensures self-sufficiency and minimizes the need for assistance.

    (This article originally appeared in the Summer 2024 edition of Onward Magazine, a custom publication of DEVELON.)




    Read more about...

    Develon Maintenance Oregon tips Wilson Equipment, Inc.







