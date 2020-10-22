Extreme Sandbox Celebrates Grand Opening of Sachse, Texas, Location

The adventure company presents guests with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to operate construction equipment - including Komatsu excavators, bulldozers, and wheel loaders -under the supervision of highly-trained expert instructors.

Extreme Sandbox will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Sachse, Texas, inside The Station mixed-use district.

The grand opening celebration will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2020, at 2837 Pleasant Valley Road. The Sachse mayor, Mike Felix, is expected to attend, along with city staff and chamber members. The media also is encouraged to attend.

Along with a ribbon cutting ceremony, those in attendance will be given a site tour and see the equipment in action. (*due to COVID concerns, attendance will be limited to invite only and all attendees are asked to RSVP. CDC guidelines will be followed on site - social distancing will be observed and masks will be required for any attendees entering the office and/or any equipment)

Extreme Sandbox, a heavy equipment adventure company, is an open-air entertainment concept that is a perfect destination for individuals looking to fulfill a "bucket list" adventure, or corporate groups seeking a unique group outing and/or team-building activities, according to the company.

The adventure company presents guests with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to operate construction equipment — including Komatsu excavators, bulldozers, and wheel loaders —under the supervision of highly-trained expert instructors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Extreme Sandbox to The Station as we conclude the district's first stage of construction," said PMB Capital Investments Partner Taylor Baird. "Designing a dynamic, family-focused mixed-use community is at the heart of our vision for The Station, and Extreme Sandbox perfectly captures that spirit, bringing an innovative experiential element to the district."

Extreme Sandbox also offers entry-level heavy equipment training and student camps for those looking at a career in the construction trades.

"We are excited to be open to the public at our new Sachse location," said Extreme Sandbox CEO and founder Randy Stenger. "The city of Sachse is an amazing community that is the perfect hub for new businesses to grow and thrive. Not only do we provide an amazing bucket list experience, but we also hope to inspire the next generation of construction workers. Whether you are a 14- year-old high school student or 94-year-old grandmother, we make learning fun."

For more information, visit www.extremesandbox.com.