On June 27 and 29, Fabick Cat hosted a two-day open house and team member appreciation event at its Wausau, Wis., location (9601 Christie Lane, Schofield, WI 54476). The June 27 event focused on customers with equipment demonstrations, facility tours, product displays, the latest technology offerings, door prizes and lunch, while the June 29 portion invited Fabick Cat team members and their families to a day filled with fun for all ages. The two-day event drew an impressive crowd of more than 500 people.

On "Customer Demo Day" customers focused their attention on brand new machines featuring the latest technology offerings. One demo area spotlighted Cat compact track loaders — the 255 (replacing the 259D3), 265 (replacing the 279D3 and 289D3) and 299D3 — as well as a 306 mini-excavator.

The other demo area offered customers a chance to experience the power, performance and comfort of the 320 medium excavator and D3 small dozer. Representatives of Caterpillar joined the Fabick Cat team to discuss the latest product lineup and gain valuable customer feedback based on their demo experience throughout the afternoon.

In addition, a variety of Cat equipment was on display including skid steers, dozers, excavators, pavers, trucks and generators as well as some allied rental equipment offerings like boom lifts and scissor lifts.

On June 29, Fabick Cat team members and their families gathered for equipment demos and door prizes while the kids had a chance to enjoy a petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, a balloon artist, cornhole and sweet treats.

Over the two-day event, Fabick Cat was honored to celebrate customers as well as team members and their families — providing a small token of appreciation for their contributions and dedication.

About Fabick Cat

For more than 100 years, Fabick Cat has employed and served the hard-working men and women that improve the quality of life in our community. From Cat machines that help maintain infrastructure and support our farmers, to aerial lifts and emergency power generation, Fabick Cat supplies the essential products to help make progress possible. As the Cat dealer for portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the company operates in 37 locations across the territory.

Members of the Fabick family's third, fourth and fifth generations are currently working together under the active leadership of Jeré Fabick, as chairman, CEO and dealer principal along with John Fabick IV serving as president. For more information, visit fabickcat.com.

