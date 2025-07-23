FAE introduces the new RCM/SSL rotary cutter for 75-150 hp skid steers, designed for underbrush removal up to 4 in. in diameter. Its direct drive motor reduces maintenance, and a flow regulator valve enhances maneuverability. Available in North America and Australia, with plans for RCM/SSL-200 version in the future. Visit fae-group.com for details.

FAE photo FAE is expanding its range of products for the forestry and vegetation management market with the new RCM/SSL rotary cutter for 75-150 hp skid steers.

FAE is expanding its range of products for the forestry and vegetation management market with the new RCM/SSL rotary cutter for 75-150 hp skid steers.

This attachment is engineered for the removal of underbrush and vegetation measuring up to 4 in. in diameter (up to 10 in. max intermittently).

It is ideal wherever speed takes priority over final product size and when the control of discarded material is not a concern.

The RCM/SSL direct drive motor minimizes maintenance and enables a compact machine body for better maneuverability. The compact size and clean profile are further facilitated by a flow regulator valve on the hydraulic block.

The RCM/SSL is equipped with N blades and will initially be available in the RCM/SSL-175 size, to be joined by the RCM/SSL-200 version in the future. This line of equipment will be available in North America and Australia.

For more information, visit fae-group.com

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories