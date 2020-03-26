--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
FAE Hosts Press Event, Awards, Party

Thu March 26, 2020 - Southeast Edition #7
March 11 was a big day for FAE. The morning started with a press event in which CEO Giorgio Carera and Product Support Manager Lee Smith gave an overview of all the new products being presented at the show.

Products introduced during the press event included: the FAE BL1 and the brand new BL2 series of mulching heads, which are the very first of a new family of Bite Limiter mulcher attachments and a complete redesign of previous mulching heads; the newly designed, PTO-driven FAE MTH cutter for road construction, specifically grinding, milling and rock crushing; the new FAE Sonic System, a product for skid steer and excavator mulching heads that combines an auxiliary hydraulic motor and an Electronic Intelligence System that continuously changes the switch point for the highest torque possible to the rotor; a new SCL (Stump Cutter Light) stump cutter for compact excavators; and the new updated PrimeTech PT 175 prime mover, now featuring a new Tier IV Final engine.

The day ended with an award ceremony for those purchasing the most FAE products and the dealers who were the top sellers of FAE products throughout 2019. The ceremony was capped off with a party celebrating FAE and its customers and dealers, as well as a special guest performer, singer-songwriter, Edwin McCain, who sang some of his hits to a packed house. CEG

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

A huge FAE support staff made their way to ConExpo to promote the entire FAE line and to celebrate their dealers and customers.
Individual awards for purchases of FAE products were presented to (L-R): John Deluca, owner, ADeluca Paving and Reclamation; Giorgio Carera, CEO, FAE USA; Dave DeMenno, owner, Alaska Hydro-ax; and Wesley Funderburk, owner, Re-gen Earth Solutions.
Dealer awards for sales of FAE products were presented to (L-R): Roy Zenor, Texas Timberjack; Sam Zimmerer, Zimmerer Kubota & Equipment; Giorgio Carera, CEO, FAE USA; Jeff Brown, Global Machinery; and Kelly Weikel, GT Mid Atlantic, receiving awards for Groff Tractor and parent company GT Mid Atlantic.
Product support manager Lee Smith goes over the new BL1 and BL2 series of excavator mulching heads during the press conference.
Megan D. Campbell, Edwin McCain and Francisco Vidal captivate the audience with their music during the evening’s festivities.
Singer, songwriter and FAE customer Edwin McCain (C) provides his experience utilizing FAE products during a press conference with Giorgio Carera (L) and Lee Smith.
It was an absolute packed house for the evening after-hours event.
Awards CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Events FAE