FAE Hosts Press Event, Awards, Party

March 11 was a big day for FAE. The morning started with a press event in which CEO Giorgio Carera and Product Support Manager Lee Smith gave an overview of all the new products being presented at the show.

Products introduced during the press event included: the FAE BL1 and the brand new BL2 series of mulching heads, which are the very first of a new family of Bite Limiter mulcher attachments and a complete redesign of previous mulching heads; the newly designed, PTO-driven FAE MTH cutter for road construction, specifically grinding, milling and rock crushing; the new FAE Sonic System, a product for skid steer and excavator mulching heads that combines an auxiliary hydraulic motor and an Electronic Intelligence System that continuously changes the switch point for the highest torque possible to the rotor; a new SCL (Stump Cutter Light) stump cutter for compact excavators; and the new updated PrimeTech PT 175 prime mover, now featuring a new Tier IV Final engine.

The day ended with an award ceremony for those purchasing the most FAE products and the dealers who were the top sellers of FAE products throughout 2019. The ceremony was capped off with a party celebrating FAE and its customers and dealers, as well as a special guest performer, singer-songwriter, Edwin McCain, who sang some of his hits to a packed house. CEG

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.