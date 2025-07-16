Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    FAE Upgrades SSM Forestry Tiller for Tractors up to 300 hp

    FAE has enhanced its SSM Forestry Tiller line for 170-300 hp tractors, incorporating a side gearbox cooling system and interchangeable Hardox inner plates. The versatile equipment is ideal for various agricultural tasks and capable of shredding roots and stumps up to 20 in. diameter. Additional features include a gearbox alignment system, adjustable counter blade and optional accessories such as a dozer blade and rear hydraulic support roller.

    Wed July 16, 2025 - National Edition
    FAE


    FAE is updating its SSM line of forestry tillers for 170-300 hp tractors.
    FAE photo
    FAE is updating its SSM line of forestry tillers for 170-300 hp tractors.
    FAE is updating its SSM line of forestry tillers for 170-300 hp tractors.   (FAE photo) The main applications of the SSM line are plantation and nursery maintenance, vineyard and orchard upkeep, agriculture tilling and soil reclamation and soil mixing.   (FAE photo)

    FAE is updating its SSM line of forestry tillers for 170-300 hp tractors.

    The HP models now have a side gearbox cooling system, while all versions benefit from interchangeable wear-resistant Hardox inner plates inside the crushing chamber.

    The main applications of the SSM line are plantation and nursery maintenance, vineyard and orchard upkeep, agriculture tilling and soil reclamation and soil mixing. This equipment is able to shred roots and stumps up to 20 in. in diameter, down to a maximum working depth of 16 in., according to FAE.

    Its most notable technical features include the wear-resistant Hardox plates, the central gearbox alignment system specially developed by FAE, the transmission with side gearbox and the adjustable Hardox counter blade. To complete the offer, an adjustable hood grille, a dozer blade and a rear hydraulic support roller also are available.

    The SSM comes standard with A/3 teeth, or with A/3/HD and F/3 teeth upon request. It is available in three widths: SSM-200, SSM-225 and SSM-250. The same sizes are also available for the HP version: SSM/HP-200, SSM/HP-225 and SSM/HP-250.

    For more information, visit www.fae-group.com/en_US/products/land-clearing/pto-driven-heads/tillers-for-tractors/ssm-ssm-hp.

    This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




