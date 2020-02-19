FAE USA to Debut New Line of Products at ConExpo

A wide variety of new products will be showcased by FAE at ConExpo 2020 in the Platinum Lot.

The FAE BL1/EX 75 excavator mulcher, the very first of a new family of Bite Limiter mulcher attachments will be at the center of the display. The BL1/EX 75 is an addition to the very extensive line of excavator mulching heads offered by FAE.

The term Bite Limiter (BL) refers to a limited bite of the rotor. With the "bite" being limited, the mulcher never stalls, keeps mulching, and the final product is very fine and almost completely pulverized. The BL1/EX 75 has a cutting head width of 31-in. and can handle trees and debris up to 5-in. in diameter and can become even more versatile with the optional EX fixed thumb.

The BL1/EX 75 weighs in at 783 lbs. and is designed for use on compact excavators ranging from 4 to 7.5 tons with a hydraulic flow of 13 to 34 gpm.

The BL1/EX 75 is a must see design that is a bit faster than previous mulchers of its size and is engineered to provide more room within the casing of the rotor to allow a more thorough mulching of material and faster time in expelling the mulch material — and most importantly, without the need of counter blades.

A product that will make it to the United States just in time for ConExpo is the new BL2/EX line. This is the next size up from the BL1/EX class and is for excavators in the 8-14-ton class with hydraulic flow of 26 to 37 gpm. Two models are available — the BL2/EX VT 100 (39-in. cutting head) and the BL2 EX VT 125 (49-in. cutting head). Both can handle mulching trees and material up to 6-in. in diameter and both can be ordered with the optional EX fixed thumb.

Also introduced at the show will be a newly designed PTO driven FAE MTH cutter for road construction, specifically grinding, milling, soil stabilizing and rock crushing. Two sizes will be introduced: the MTH 225 and the MTH 250. These two new products will be designated as the HP model (high power) series. The bigger gear box built into the design of these models means they can handle more horsepower for higher production. The standard MTH cutters operate with tractors from 300 to 400 hp. The new HP versions operate with tractors in the 360 to 500 hp. range.

Other notable new features of the MTH cutters are bolt-on extensions and the addition of a Kinematic System for an adjustable frame, which allows for perfect synchronization of the rotor when penetrating material.

An exciting new product that will especially appeal to those who already have purchased mulching heads is the new FAE Sonic System. This is a product for skid steer and excavator mulching heads that combines an auxiliary VT hydraulic motor and an Electronic Intelligence System that continuously changes the switch point in order to maintain the highest torque possible on the rotor. The outcome is an increase in speed and power in the 30 and 40 percent range. This product also can be added to newly installed mulching heads for increased power right from the start.

For the total package of mulching and stump grinding from a compact sized excavator, FAE also will be displaying its new SCL/HY (Stump Cutter Light) for compact excavators in the 4-7.5 ton range with a hydraulic flow of 13 to 26 gpm. These smaller stump grinders are based on FAE's larger model stump grinder engineering.

And lastly, the extremely popular PrimeTech PT 175 prime mover is being introduced at ConExpo, but for the first time ever, now featuring a new Tier IV Final engine.