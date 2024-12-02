List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    FAE's SFL Multitask Head for Tractors

    The FAE SFL Multitask Head is a versatile attachment for tractors, combining mulching, shredding, and stone crushing capabilities. With a wide range of technical features, it is ideal for various agricultural and land-clearing tasks. Available in two widths, the SFL offers durable and high-performance solutions for farmers and landowners.

    Mon December 02, 2024 - National Edition
    FAE USA


    The FAE SFL multitask head is the ideal solution for clearing stony land, preparing fields for agricultural activities and maintaining plantations, nurseries, vineyards and orchards.
    Photo courtesy of FAE
    The FAE SFL multitask head is the ideal solution for clearing stony land, preparing fields for agricultural activities and maintaining plantations, nurseries, vineyards and orchards.

    FAE is expanding its range of multitask heads with the introduction of the new SFL: mulcher, shredder and stone crusher all-in-one attachment.

    The new head completes FAE's line-up in this segment, offering a product which is compatible with tractors ranging from 130 hp to 220 hp. The new SFL can shred wood, shrubs, roots up to 6 in. in diameter and stumps up to 10 in. in diameter. It also can crush stones up to 4 in. in diameter, operating at depths down to 8 in.

    The FAE SFL multitask head is the ideal solution for clearing stony land, preparing fields for agricultural activities and maintaining plantations, nurseries, vineyards and orchards.

    The new SFL, the smallest of FAE's multitask tractor heads, benefits from some distinctive technical features. These include a counter blade for crushing stones, comb counter blades for the correct shredding of exposed and buried plant and woody material, a hydraulic rear hood for better granulometry control, and tungsten carbide teeth for enhanced performance and durability.

    The hydraulic depth control roller completes the set-up for optimum tillage results, while the central box alignment system allows the head to move freely in and out of the ground.

    In addition to these upgrades, the SFL features a number of structural improvements. The sturdy protection chains limit material output to a minimum, protecting the drive motor. The ultra-strong, wear-resistant steel used for the frame, the interchangeable internal and external guards, and the heat-treated, forged-steel tooth holders guarantee a robust structure that can stand up to even the most challenging tasks, according to the manufacturer.

    The new SFL is available in two widths: SFL-200 and SFL-225, both with dual gear transmission. The cylinder head is fitted with a rotor with K/3 teeth.

    For more information, visit www.fae-group.com.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




