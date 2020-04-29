Falpro: The Mobile Fall Protection Anchor Point

Wed April 29, 2020 - National Edition
Doka announced a new mobile personal fall-arrest system, The Falpro - Mobile Fall Protection Anchor V1.
Current safety regulations in slab-formwork construction only conditionally satisfy the requirements of health, safety and ergonomics. The Falpro - Mobile Fall Protection Anchor V1 with its unique engineered anchoring design, closes this safety gap, according to the manufacturer.
It is a device specifically designed for the overhead anchorage of ANSI approved PPE fall arresters with a maximum cable length of up to 29.5 ft.
Falpro allows contractors to work safely at the drop-off edge without trip hazards because the anchor point is always above head height. In its default position, the anchor point is 7.7 ft. above the installation surface. On flat surfaces with an angle less than 5 percent, the design of the device allows the operator to individually determine the position of their anchor.
The attachment of approved loading straps or 4-rod harness for relocation with a crane is made possible by the four foldable lashing rings on the base plate. The safety concept consists of an exclusive geometrical formed device, the automatic activation of the safety device and the base plate equipped with anti-slip mats.
Product Features:
Technical Facts: