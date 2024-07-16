Photo courtesy of the American Forest Foundation Participating landowners receive income for implementing sustainable forest management practices proven to increase forest health and value while sequestering and storing more carbon.

Family forest owners in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are now eligible to enroll in the Family Forest Carbon Program.

"The Family Forest Carbon Program respects the personal goals of landowners and is built to address the challenges they face," said Christine Cadigan, executive vice president, Carbon Origination at the American Forest Foundation. "In addition to annual payments, our program offers meetings with a professional forester, a customized forest management plan and ongoing education — all to help landowners learn about and adopt long-term sustainable management to help them achieve their personal goals."

The program delivers financial and ecological benefits to landowners and their rural communities including improved wildlife habitat, biodiversity, soil quality and cleaner air and water. The program extends the benefits of carbon markets to family forest owners, acting as a bridge to the voluntary carbon market, while protecting forest owners from the risk and complexity of the market by guaranteeing annual payments.

Landowners who want to maximize income from the program can enroll with the new Premium Option for 20 percent more in total payment value. The Family Forest Carbon Program is available in 19 states.

"Privately owned forests are a rich component of native ecosystems," said Aimee Tomcho, AFF's senior forestry manager. "We work with landowners to help sustain and steward their forest."

Enrolled landowners retain ownership and privacy and can continue to use their property for personal or professional recreation and hunting. Many conduct sustainable, pre-approved timber harvests during enrollment, although the program does not require landowners to harvest timber. Many enroll to develop an income stream and earn money from their land by growing a healthier forest.

For more information, visit familyforestcarbon.org.

About the American Forest Foundation

The American Forest Foundation is a national conservation organization that empowers family forest owners to make meaningful conservation impact. The organization's flagship program, the Family Forest Carbon Program, helps landowners implement forest management practices to protect the health of their woodlands and help the planet.

For more information about the American Forest Foundation and the Family Forest Carbon Program, visit www.forestfoundation.org/carbon.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

