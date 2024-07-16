List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Family Forest Carbon Program Expands Availability in Southeast

    Family forest owners in GA, NC, SC and VA can now enroll in the Family Forest Carbon Program to receive income for sustainable forest management practices, including carbon sequestration. Program offers annual payments, professional forester meetings and ecological benefits. Visit familyforestcarbon.org for more info. American Forest Foundation supports this initiative.

    Tue July 16, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    American Forest Foundation


    Participating landowners receive income for implementing sustainable forest management practices proven to increase forest health and value while sequestering and storing more carbon.  
    Photo courtesy of the American Forest Foundation
    Participating landowners receive income for implementing sustainable forest management practices proven to increase forest health and value while sequestering and storing more carbon.  

    Family forest owners in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are now eligible to enroll in the Family Forest Carbon Program.

    Participating landowners receive income for implementing sustainable forest management practices proven to increase forest health and value while sequestering and storing more carbon.

    "The Family Forest Carbon Program respects the personal goals of landowners and is built to address the challenges they face," said Christine Cadigan, executive vice president, Carbon Origination at the American Forest Foundation. "In addition to annual payments, our program offers meetings with a professional forester, a customized forest management plan and ongoing education — all to help landowners learn about and adopt long-term sustainable management to help them achieve their personal goals."

    The program delivers financial and ecological benefits to landowners and their rural communities including improved wildlife habitat, biodiversity, soil quality and cleaner air and water. The program extends the benefits of carbon markets to family forest owners, acting as a bridge to the voluntary carbon market, while protecting forest owners from the risk and complexity of the market by guaranteeing annual payments.

    Landowners who want to maximize income from the program can enroll with the new Premium Option for 20 percent more in total payment value. The Family Forest Carbon Program is available in 19 states.

    "Privately owned forests are a rich component of native ecosystems," said Aimee Tomcho, AFF's senior forestry manager. "We work with landowners to help sustain and steward their forest."

    Enrolled landowners retain ownership and privacy and can continue to use their property for personal or professional recreation and hunting. Many conduct sustainable, pre-approved timber harvests during enrollment, although the program does not require landowners to harvest timber. Many enroll to develop an income stream and earn money from their land by growing a healthier forest.

    For more information, visit familyforestcarbon.org.

    About the American Forest Foundation 

    The American Forest Foundation is a national conservation organization that empowers family forest owners to make meaningful conservation impact. The organization's flagship program, the Family Forest Carbon Program, helps landowners implement forest management practices to protect the health of their woodlands and help the planet.

    For more information about the American Forest Foundation and the Family Forest Carbon Program, visit www.forestfoundation.org/carbon.

    This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Kokosing, ODOT Collaborate On Downtown Ramp Up

    VIDEO: JCB Partners With Rock Legend Joe Walsh, VetsAid to Rock & Rebuild

    VIDEO: Cat Track Wear Sensor Provides Remote, No-Touch Wear Monitoring

    Road Machinery & Supplies Co. Acquires Ruffridge Johnson Equipment Company

    VIDEO: National Equipment League Launches its First Championship Competition in Partnership With HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America

    Vermeer Midwest Announces New Charleston, Ill., Location

    Historic Flooding Hits Midwest

    Construction Association of Michigan Celebrates Outstanding Safety Performance of Member Companies



     

    Read more about...

    American Forest Foundation Forestry News







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA