Faris Machinery, Wheeler Machinery Named to GOMACO's Top 10 of 2019

GOMACO Corporation recently recognized Faris Machinery of Colorado and Wheeler Machinery Company of Utah as Top Ten Distributors for sales in the 2019 fiscal year. The awards were presented in recognition for outstanding sales and distribution of GOMACO equipment in the United States.

Faris Machinery is headquartered in Commerce City, Colo., with branch offices in Colorado Springs and Grand Junction, Colo. Wheeler Machinery Company isheadquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For more information, visit www.gomaco.com.