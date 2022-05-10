List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Farm-Rite Equipment Hosts Annual Open House Events

Tue May 10, 2022 - Midwest Edition #10
CEG


The tradition continues as Farm-Rite Equipment Inc. held its annual open house events at its St. Cloud (April 22) and Dassel (April 23) locations. Farm-Rite's other locations in Willmar and Long Prairie, Minn., also held open houses.

The open houses each had hundreds of attendees, as Farm-Rite team members as well as manufacturer representatives were on hand to introduce the latest machines and technology available for the new construction season. CEG

Bob Pace, regional sales manager of Towmaster Trailers, Litchfield, Minn., joined the crowd in St. Cloud with the company’s popular T12DT tilt drop deck trailer that has a 12,000-lb. payload capacity. (CEG photo)
Erickson Wuollet of Howard Lake, Minn., and his son, Oliver, future excavator operator, check out this Bobcat E60 R2 series mini-excavator that was on display at the Dassel open house. (CEG photo)
Tom Cox (L), Farm-Rite co-owner and parts, service manager and Danny Cox, parts specialist of the Willmar location, take care of the massive number of parts orders during the Dassel open house. (CEG photo)
Farm-Rite owner Tim Cox, Dassel, Minn., takes another sales call on a busy open house day. More than 400 guests and great weather were present. (CEG photo)
David Cox, Farm-Rite Dassel, Minn., sales manager, with a Bobcat T450 compact track loader. (CEG photo)
Paul Schreurs, regional sales manager of Diamond Mowers, with the SK Disc Mulcher Pro X at the St. Cloud event. This mulcher grinds down trees and brush efficiently and reliably. This attachment is available in a 48- or 60-in. cutting width and can mulch trees up to 6-in. in diameter. (CEG photo)
Mark Meyer (L) project manager of Alliance, Sauk Rapids, Minn., and Mark Braun, owner of Alliance, with their new Bobcat S76 skid steer at the St. Cloud open house. (CEG photo)
Customers were invited to see the latest machinery at Farm-Rite’s St. Cloud open house. (CEG photo)
The St. Cloud sales staff kept up with customers’ questions and orders during the open house. (CEG photo)
At the St. Cloud open house, Nick Rademacher, new sales account manager of Midsota Trailers in Avon, Minn., shared the benefits of the 32-ft. gooseneck NFP32GN. (CEG photo)
Jay Kockler, Farm-Rite St. Cloud general manager, greets guests at their annual open house. (CEG photo)
The Dassel open house featured great weather, full tables and great food. (CEG photo)
Equipment is in the yard, ready for customers, at Farm-Rite’s Dassel open house. (CEG photo)




