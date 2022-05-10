The tradition continues as Farm-Rite Equipment Inc. held its annual open house events at its St. Cloud (April 22) and Dassel (April 23) locations. Farm-Rite's other locations in Willmar and Long Prairie, Minn., also held open houses.

The open houses each had hundreds of attendees, as Farm-Rite team members as well as manufacturer representatives were on hand to introduce the latest machines and technology available for the new construction season. CEG

