    Farm-Rite Equipment Welcomes Customers to Its Annual Open Houses

    Tue May 09, 2023 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG


    Farm-Rite Equipment hosted its annual spring open houses at the Farm-Rite St. Cloud and Dassel, Minn., locations.

    On April 21 in St. Cloud, located at 810 Mayhew Lake Rd. NE, more than 400 people were in attendance as the company served up lunch and offered a look at the latest equipment for sale.

    Dassel's open house was held April 22 at 901 Parker Ave. W. More than 800 guests came to see equipment displays and have some lunch.

    Both locations offered a sale on parts during the open house events.

    For more information, visit farmriteequip.com. CEG

    (L-R): Michael Laurin, Laurin Lawn Service, Sauk Rapids, Minn., with Ken Heim, owner, Ken Heim Repair and Construction, Sartell, Minn., and Jay Weber, general manager of Farm-Rite, St. Cloud, Minn. “Great people to work with, great service. We get a lot of our equipment here and will keep getting more,” said Laurin. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Dale Daniels, Daniels Farms, Montrose, Minn.; John Daniels, future CEO of Daniels Farms; Mike Daniels, CFO; and CoCo Henry, equipment operator, city of Montrose, Minn., look over this Bobcat T66 track machine at the Dassel open house. (CEG photo)
    A huge variety of equipment was on display at the Dassel location, with more out back. (CEG photo)
    An old Melroe loader was on display on the showroom floor in Dassel. (CEG photo)
    Tom Cox (C), co-owner and parts and service manager of Farm-Rite, helps check out a couple of customers in Dassel. (CEG photo)
    Tim Cox, owner, Farm-Rite, meets with long-time customers. It was a great turnout at another great open house in Dassel. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): The newest parts employee of Farm-Rite in Dassel, Syver Amundson, with David Cox, sales manager, and Tim Krahn, Bobcat district manager. (CEG photo)
    Huge crowds came to St. Cloud for some great pork chops and door prizes. (CEG photo)
    Bob Pace, regional sales manager of Towmaster, Litchfield, Minn., with the company’s very popular Towmaster T-16 deck over 16,000-lb. capacity trailer at the St. Cloud open house. (CEG photo)
    At St. Cloud: Nick Rademacher, sales account manager of Midsota Manufacturing, Avon, Minn., and the 36-ft. deck over trailer, 25,900-lb. capacity. The trailer is loaded with equipment ready to go to work. (CEG photo)
    Tessa Miller, director of marketing of Diamond Mowers, Sioux Falls, S.D., was at the St. Cloud open house with Diamond’s new belt drive system, which debuted at ConExpo earlier this year. (CEG photo)
    Even with heavy spring rains the weather could not keep the big crowds away from Farm-Rite’s open house in St. Cloud. (CEG photo)
    A little chilly, but still great attendance as nearly 800 attendees made it to the annual Farm-Rite of Dassel open house. (CEG photo)
    At the Dassel open house, Mark Wuollet (L) of Landscape Structures, Delano, Minn., places an order for a new trailer with Bob Pace, regional sales manager of Towmaster Trailers, Litchfield, Minn. (CEG photo)
    Steve Peterson (L), retired, with his good buddy, Bruce Williams, of 3M Companies, Hutchinson, Minn., were at the Dassel open house to check out this side-by-side Bobcat EFi UV 34. (CEG photo)




