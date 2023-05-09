Farm-Rite Equipment hosted its annual spring open houses at the Farm-Rite St. Cloud and Dassel, Minn., locations.

On April 21 in St. Cloud, located at 810 Mayhew Lake Rd. NE, more than 400 people were in attendance as the company served up lunch and offered a look at the latest equipment for sale.

Dassel's open house was held April 22 at 901 Parker Ave. W. More than 800 guests came to see equipment displays and have some lunch.

Both locations offered a sale on parts during the open house events.

For more information, visit farmriteequip.com. CEG

