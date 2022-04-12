Farm-Rite Willmar, Minn., held its annual Open House and Customer Appreciation Day on April 1. It was a beautiful spring day, as Dan Ronning, sales manager of Farm-Rite, and the staff greeted guests.

Manufacturer representatives and Farm-Rite staff were on hand to showcase new equipment from Bobcat, Diamond Mowers, Felling and other major equipment brands.

Nearly 400 guests made the open house a huge success, in addition to great food, great weather and great people.

According to Ronning, next year's open house also will be held the first Friday in April.

