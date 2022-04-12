List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Farm-Rite Hosts Customer Appreciation Day in Willmar, Minn.

Tue April 12, 2022 - Midwest Edition #8
CEG


Farm-Rite Willmar, Minn., held its annual Open House and Customer Appreciation Day on April 1. It was a beautiful spring day, as Dan Ronning, sales manager of Farm-Rite, and the staff greeted guests.

Manufacturer representatives and Farm-Rite staff were on hand to showcase new equipment from Bobcat, Diamond Mowers, Felling and other major equipment brands.

Nearly 400 guests made the open house a huge success, in addition to great food, great weather and great people.

According to Ronning, next year's open house also will be held the first Friday in April.

For more information, visit farmriteequip.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Josh Koglin, new service manager of Farm-Rite Willmar, looks forward to working with all of Farm-Rite’s great customers.
(L-R): Anthony Dragt, sales and rental, Farm-Rite Willmar, with his daughter, Leila, son, Blake, and friend, Silas Dykshoor, with one of Bobcat’s newest excavators: the E145.
With his record-setting 25th appearance in the pages of Construction Equipment Guide, Bob Pace, regional sales manager of Towmaster Trailers, Litchfield, Minn., brought some of the company’s most popular contractor models, including the Towmaster T-16DT 16,000-lb. capacity tilt trailer.
Lots of new loaders from Bobcat on hand drew quite a bit of attention, including the Bobcat L65 compact wheel loader, which excels at jobs that require impressive lift-and-carry capabilities, high maneuverability and the versatility to power attachments for a wide range of applications. Powered by an efficient Tier IV, turbo-charged Bobcat engine, the Bobcat L65 delivers excellent pushing power and material-handling capabilities.
Lots of equipment was on hand at Farm-Rite’s open house. Farm-Rite’s rentals, sales and service are available at all Farm-Rite locations — Willmar, Dassel, St. Cloud and Long Prairie, Minn.
Brad Block, regional sales manager of Diamond Mowers, Sioux Falls, S.D., with an impressive inventory on hand for Farm-Rite from 60-in. to 84-in. rotary, drums and disc units. Diamond has brush removal products for all applications.
Dave Reigstad, owner of Riggs Brothers Concrete in Kandiyohi, Minn., with his signature hard hat leaves the open house with a smile on his face.
Danny Cox, parts manager of Farm-Rite of Willmar, answers the phone to fill another large parts order. Parts and supplies were flying out the door with the huge open house attendance.




