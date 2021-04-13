Farm-Rite held its first open house of the year on April 2, 2021, at its Willmar, Minn., location, 1515 Litchfield Ave SE.

With state guidelines adhered to, more than 200 attendees came out on a beautiful afternoon to see the latest in equipment from Bobcat, Dieci, Wacker Neuson, Towmaster Trailers and Diamond Mowers.

Manufacturer representatives from Towmaster and Diamond were on hand, as well as Farm-Rite staff to answer any questions.

"With many people in Minnesota getting vaccinated and the pent-up demand for equipment and the incredible construction climate we felt the time was right," said Dan Ronning, general manager of Farm- Rite.

"We looked forward to seeing our customers and helping them get into the right piece of equipment or get them the parts that they are looking for," said Dan Cox, service and parts manager of Farm-Rite Willmar. CEG

