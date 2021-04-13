Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Farm-Rite of Willmar Hosts Its First Open House of 2021, Welcomes New Salesman

Tue April 13, 2021 - Midwest Edition #8
CEG


Farm-Rite held its first open house of the year on April 2, 2021, at its Willmar, Minn., location, 1515 Litchfield Ave SE.

With state guidelines adhered to, more than 200 attendees came out on a beautiful afternoon to see the latest in equipment from Bobcat, Dieci, Wacker Neuson, Towmaster Trailers and Diamond Mowers.

Manufacturer representatives from Towmaster and Diamond were on hand, as well as Farm-Rite staff to answer any questions.

"With many people in Minnesota getting vaccinated and the pent-up demand for equipment and the incredible construction climate we felt the time was right," said Dan Ronning, general manager of Farm- Rite.

"We looked forward to seeing our customers and helping them get into the right piece of equipment or get them the parts that they are looking for," said Dan Cox, service and parts manager of Farm-Rite Willmar. CEG

Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8

Anthony Dragt (L), new salesman of Farm-Rite Equipment of Willmar, with his family: son Blake, wife Tiffany and daughter Leila getting ready to give this Bobcat T-76 a quick test drive.
Bob Pace, Towmaster regional sales representative, with one of Towmaster’s most popular models — the Towmaster T16D 16,000-lb. heavy-duty trailer with 20-ft. deck and 28,000-lb. axles.
Paul Schreurs, Midwest representative of Diamond Mowers, was on hand to show off the heavy-duty 72-in. and 60-in. rotary cutters. “These attachments will make short work of brush and small trees and are great for land clearing and brush removal,” said Schreurs.
Justin Kidrowski (L) of Arcs & Sparks Inc. in Spicer, Minn., with Danny Cox, service and parts manager of Farm-Rite of Willmar, taking advantage of the parts special for the open house.
(L-R) are Dan Ronning, general manager of Farm-Rite of Wilmar; Justin Kidrowski, owner of Arcs and Sparks Electrical Contracting of Spicer, Minn.; and Logan and Patrick Boyle, father and son owners of Minnesota Sealcoat and Asphalt, New London, Minn.
“With many people in Minnesota getting vaccinated and the pent-up demand for equipment and the incredible construction climate, we felt the time was right,” said Dan Ronning, general manager of Farm Rite.
Farm-Rite held its first open house of the year on April 2, 2021, at its Willmar location, 1515 Litchfield Ave SE, Willmar, MN.
Farm-Rite welcomes Anthony Dragt as its newest salesman. “I am excited to join Farm-Rite because I grew up on a dairy farm, south of Willmar, so we had Bobcats on the farm. I am also a farmer myself so it is exciting to see all new equipment,” said Dragt. “Getting to put my hands on the machines and test drive them is great. I like interacting with people and I am learning new things every day.”




Today's top stories

Construction Begins On Bridgeport Residential Complex

New Ad Campaign Pushes Economic Growth Through Infrastructure Investment

Triton Construction Nears Finish On $61.5M Western Maryland Highway Project

Volvo Construction Equipment Adds Entry-Level Package for Compact Assist Intelligent Compaction System

VIDEO: Case to Make Wheel Loader Product, Technology Announcement in Live Virtual Event

Equipment Manufacturers Hail Senator Peters' Leadership on American Manufacturing

Southeastern Launches Online Store

U.S.-Canada Border Closure May Affect Start of International Bridge Replacement



 

Read more about...

Farm-Rite Equipment, Inc. Minnesota






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo