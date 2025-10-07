The Farm Science Review 2025, held in Ohio, focused on enhancing productivity through field demonstrations and showcasing advanced equipment. The event featured autonomous tractors, AI-assisted sprayers and more than 4,000 product lines. Attendees explored educational sessions and compared new tools for farm and construction fleets. With 600+ exhibitors and 100,000+ attendees, it remains a key marketplace for equipment and innovation in the Midwest.

Farm Science Review returned to the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio, Sept. 16-18, 2025, drawing producers, dealers and students for three days of field demonstrations and hands-on equipment showcases. The show spans a 2,100-acre site with a 100-acre exhibit area, giving attendees space to compare new machines, attachments and management tools side by side.

This year's program emphasized productivity and data-driven operations, with autonomous tractors, AI-assisted sprayers and other precision platforms running throughout the day. Indoors and out, visitors could explore more than 4,000 product lines and sit in on more than 180 education sessions led by Ohio State's College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences specialists.

Exhibitors highlighted solutions for tillage, forage and grain handling, along with a growing lineup of compact equipment, loaders, trailers and attachments that serve farm, construction and municipal fleets. In total, the Review annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors and welcomes well over 100,000 attendees, underscoring its role as Midwest's fall marketplace for equipment shopping and spec comparisons ahead of winter work.

Traffic flowes from the exhibit grounds to live demo fields just north of U.S. 40 and State Route 38. For dealers and OEMs, the format offered steady foot traffic and a concentrated audience of decision-makers from across Ohio and surrounding states. Farm Science Review is produced by Ohio State/CFAES and returns each September.

For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

