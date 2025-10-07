Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Farm Science Review 2025 Focuses On Productivity

    The Farm Science Review 2025, held in Ohio, focused on enhancing productivity through field demonstrations and showcasing advanced equipment. The event featured autonomous tractors, AI-assisted sprayers and more than 4,000 product lines. Attendees explored educational sessions and compared new tools for farm and construction fleets. With 600+ exhibitors and 100,000+ attendees, it remains a key marketplace for equipment and innovation in the Midwest.

    October 7, 2025 - Midwest Edition #21

    CEG


    Farm Science Review returned to the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio, Sept. 16-18, 2025, drawing producers, dealers and students for three days of field demonstrations and hands-on equipment showcases. The show spans a 2,100-acre site with a 100-acre exhibit area, giving attendees space to compare new machines, attachments and management tools side by side.

    This year's program emphasized productivity and data-driven operations, with autonomous tractors, AI-assisted sprayers and other precision platforms running throughout the day. Indoors and out, visitors could explore more than 4,000 product lines and sit in on more than 180 education sessions led by Ohio State's College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences specialists.

    Exhibitors highlighted solutions for tillage, forage and grain handling, along with a growing lineup of compact equipment, loaders, trailers and attachments that serve farm, construction and municipal fleets. In total, the Review annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors and welcomes well over 100,000 attendees, underscoring its role as Midwest's fall marketplace for equipment shopping and spec comparisons ahead of winter work.

    Traffic flowes from the exhibit grounds to live demo fields just north of U.S. 40 and State Route 38. For dealers and OEMs, the format offered steady foot traffic and a concentrated audience of decision-makers from across Ohio and surrounding states. Farm Science Review is produced by Ohio State/CFAES and returns each September.

    For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu. CEG

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10

    Murphy Tractor featured a range of NPK Attachments on Deere excavators, demonstrating durability and productivity for demanding jobsite tasks. (CEG photo)
    Matt Callihan (L) and Marty Federer of Buckeye Power Sales showcased Yanmar compact equipment at the Farm Science Review, highlighting the brand’s lineup of reliable excavators for agricultural and construction applications. (CEG photo)
    Kent Holmes of Apple Farm Services in front of the New Holland C337 compact track loader, offering attendees a closer look at the machine’s performance features. (CEG photo)
    The Ohio CAT team gathered at Farm Science Review to display Caterpillar’s latest equipment solutions for contractors, farmers and fleet owners across the region. (CEG photo)
    Attendees stopped by to see Adam Wright (L) and Nick Moore of RECO Equipment to learn more about the Hitachi ZX35U-5N compact excavator, a popular model for versatility and performance in tight spaces. (CEG photo)
    Tyler Newhart (L) and Jeff “Woody” Woods of MAC Trailer drew interest with its feed mixer equipment, emphasizing innovation and durability for the agricultural market. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Stan Lyon, Clay Durham, Jess Wildermuth, Brett Angus, John Arnold, Matt Green, Jim Blower, John Gordon and Rich Phillips of Company Wrench presented JCB wheel loaders and compact equipment options. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Caleb Gilmore, David Sarreg and Jarrod Hansel of Bobcat Enterprises attracted steady traffic with compact loaders and tractors showcasing productivity solutions for both ag and construction users. (CEG photo)
    Doug Major (L) and Jim Vonhandorf of Purple Wave Auctions welcomed visitors to learn about their equipment auctions serving the agricultural and construction industries. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Aaron Hupp, Brent Chaivin and Kaleb Parkor of Murphy Tractor had an eye-catching display at Farm Science Review featured equipment hoisting a large American flag — a patriotic highlight for attendees walking the grounds. (CEG photo)




