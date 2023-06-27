An overview of Malloy’s extensive race car collection, where Trench Shoring Company hosted the Southern California Contractors Association’s annual Inland Empire Summer Kickoff BBQ on June 7 at the family’s Malloy’s Race Car Shop. (CEG photo)

Trench Shoring Company hosted the Southern California Contractors Association's annual Inland Empire Summer Kickoff BBQ on June 7 at the family's Malloy's Race Car Shop.

Attendees were entertained by a live DJ and enjoyed a tap truck, barbeque, desserts and raffle prizes, but the highlight was Tom Malloy's personal collection of race cars and memorabilia.

Malloy's Race Car Shop is a "field of dreams" of sorts for Malloy, according to his son, Ryan, who along with his three siblings, now owns and operates the shoring company founded by Malloy.

The "dream" began for Malloy when he purchased an Indy style race car that was driven by AJ Foyt and sponsored by Trench Shoring in 1988. The collection now includes dozens of cars, including a 1981 Penske PC-9B that won the Indianapolis 500.

The development of Malloy's Race Car Shop is as steeped in California's racing history as Trench Shoring is the California construction industry.

Tom's father, Emmett Malloy, built Carrell Speedway in Los Angeles (Gardena) in 1946 and was the owner of a car that raced 1950s, including the Indianapolis 500. So as a young man, Tom was able to hang out with some of the "legends of racing" and thus began his love for racing and eventually the collection of these iconic cars and memorabilia.

Malloy began collecting in the 90s and houses his collection at Malloy's Race Car Shop in Corona, just around the corner from one of 11 Trench Shoring locations.

Although the Race Car Shop is not open to the public, Malloy "will open it for special events — like the SCCA event or for family events — and he is great about wanting people to see the cars and to interact with them and tries not to make his collection too precious," according to Ryan.

Tom Malloy opened the SCCA event speaking about Trench Shoring and joked with the more than 150 attendees that since his kids now own Trench Shoring Company, "he is looking for work."

Malloy also praised his eldest son, Kevin, who "has been running the company for over 20 years," according to Tom. When Kevin took the reins and Mr. Malloy still owned the company, there were five locations.

"Now there are 11," Malloy added. "He is not letting any grass grow under his feet. He has done a hell of a job with the help of his brother and sisters, along with the members that are at the company, we can't thank them enough for what they do to help contractors and Trench Shoring Company. I'm very proud of that."

Speaking of his automobile collection, Malloy admitted that, "it has been a ride and that he never could have imagined this. I'll be sitting in one of those chairs and I look around and I'm waiting for someone to walk in and go ‘Hey kid, get out of here we are closed!'"

The magic of it all is not lost on Malloy, who realizes that "I get a lot of thank-yous and owe a lot of thank-yous to people who have all helped along the way."

Malloy concluded by encouraging people to get involved with SCCA and the best way forward is knowing that the business is only as strong as its members. It's important to join forces to help navigate state and union regulations.

Kurt Kroner of Kroner Environmental Services, who serves on the board of directors as vice president of SCCA, lead the pledge of allegiance.

"It is an honor to be a part of this group and to be at events like this with so many interesting and creative people that build world class projects," Kroner said. "As I drive around southern California, it always amazes me that we are a part of the machinery that builds these projects and I recognize that, not just drive by."

Greg Salsbury of Salsbury Engineering and programs committee of SCCA, led the group in a prayer.

John Koehr, SCCA current interim executive director, added, "an association is very well served by volunteer leadership and your staff. It's an exciting time in construction and as I was sitting in traffic in southern California, I was reflecting on the state of our infrastructure and the resiliency of our infrastructure. And it occurred to me, there are a lot of grand challenges and that the people that are going to be solving those grand challenges are here in this room. We are literally ‘in the trenches.' Right? This is Trench Shoring. The association is here to serve you as members and to help you solve these grand challenges."

JD Nanci of EBS General Engineering Inc., serving as membership committee chair of SCCA, spoke about the importance of being involved in a committee.

"Membership is the life blood of the association, without you guys as members there is no membership," Nanci said.

Booth sponsors for this event included Recycled Base Materials, USI Insurance Services Inc., Downs Energy and Warrior Machinery.

About SCCA

Southern California Contractors Association (SCCA) is volunteer-led and governed by its members comprised of union-affiliated contractor businesses and affiliate industry providers. You can reach SCCA at 600 City Parkway West, Suite 165, Orange, Calif., 92868 and at 657/223-0800.

