The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) highlights the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) infrastructure report card where FDOT improved in three major categories: ports, bridges and roads.

Every four years, the ASCE provides a comprehensive assessment of the nation's 17 major infrastructure categories, examining the current infrastructure conditions and needs for each state in the form of an Infrastructure Report Card. Florida's population has grown at a rate of about 1 percent per year, yet Florida's 2021 grades are higher overall than the National Report Card average.

"The Florida Department of Transportation is committed to investing in the state's transportation infrastructure," said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault. "Over the last four years, the state has invested more than $35 billion as we continue to serve the needs of today and prepare for the future. The department is focused on ensuring the safe and reliable movement of people and goods and fostering proactive innovation to provide more mobility options for residents and visitors."

Highlights from the ASCE report include:

Ports

Over the last five years, Florida's seaports have invested significantly in capacity and operational improvements to accommodate larger post-Panamax vessels, improve cargo/ intermodal transfer efficiency and enhance the cruise experience for millions of passengers.

During the period from FY 2011 to 2018, Florida invested more than $1.19 billion in improvements across its 15 seaports, helping ensure the ports are ready for the future.

Bridges

The condition of Florida's bridges has remained consistently and significantly above the national level.

Leveraging improvements in material science, bridge design and construction methods alongside an aggressive maintenance program, FDOT is extending the useful life of many of the state's bridges.

Roads

Florida demonstrates efficient programming of increasing state resources, namely the state's fuel taxes and state appropriations, which have increased between 2019 and 2021 from $9.7 billion to more than $10.3 billion.

FDOT is focusing on future needs with an increased focus on building resilience, attention to the evolving transportation needs of its growing elderly population, and a willingness to integrate innovations across the transportation system.

For more information on the ASCE Infrastructure Report Card, and to view Florida's scores click here.

