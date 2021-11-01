Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Mon November 01, 2021 - Southeast Edition
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) highlights the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) infrastructure report card where FDOT improved in three major categories: ports, bridges and roads.
Every four years, the ASCE provides a comprehensive assessment of the nation's 17 major infrastructure categories, examining the current infrastructure conditions and needs for each state in the form of an Infrastructure Report Card. Florida's population has grown at a rate of about 1 percent per year, yet Florida's 2021 grades are higher overall than the National Report Card average.
"The Florida Department of Transportation is committed to investing in the state's transportation infrastructure," said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault. "Over the last four years, the state has invested more than $35 billion as we continue to serve the needs of today and prepare for the future. The department is focused on ensuring the safe and reliable movement of people and goods and fostering proactive innovation to provide more mobility options for residents and visitors."
Highlights from the ASCE report include:
Ports
Bridges
Roads
For more information on the ASCE Infrastructure Report Card, and to view Florida's scores click here.